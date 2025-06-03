IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN CMCT (CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST)

If You Suffered Damages With Financial Advisor Joseph Cason at Osaic Wealth or Triad Advisors, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker Joseph Cason and Osaic Wealth, Inc. (formerly Triad Advisors) after their recommendations of unsuitable Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) preferred stock investments caused a retired investor to suffer $150,000 in damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in CMCT due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00796) against Osaic Wealth (formerly Triad Advisors) on behalf of a retired investor who was recommended to invest in speculative CMCT preferred shares by her financial advisor, Joseph Cason (CRD# 2455720).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investor, an unsophisticated retiree, was misled into believing the CMCT investment was safe and income-producing. Osaic and Joseph Cason allegedly falsified the customer's financial profile to justify placing her in high-risk, illiquid securities that were unsuitable for her retirement goals. The investor’s portfolio was overconcentrated in CMCT, which has since declined significantly in value, resulting in substantial financial harm.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that after the investor purchased CMCT preferred stock, the investment began to lose value. When the investor raised concerns, her advisor Joseph Cason allegedly assured her that the investment would recover and even claimed he was buying additional shares in his personal account. Relying on Cason’s representations, the investor maintained the position. However, in January 2025, CMCT executed a one-for-ten reverse stock split, further exacerbating the investment’s decline. The investor has now sustained losses totaling approximately $150,000.Customers of Joseph Cason and Osaic Wealth (formerly Triad Advisors) who invested in CMCT, or other investments, and experienced investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

