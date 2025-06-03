IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF KATIE WEI AND CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Katie Wei a/k/a Lanting Wei at Cetera Investment Services, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker Katie Wei a/k/a Lanting Wei and Cetera Investment Services, after their recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments caused two investors to suffer $300,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Katie Wei and Cetera who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00417) against Cetera Investment Services on behalf of two investors seeking to recover $300,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments by their financial advisor Katie Wei a/k/a Lanting Wei (CRD# 6242083).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customers sought low-risk investments to preserve their retirement savings. However, Katie Wei and Cetera allegedly misrepresented speculative alternative investments as safe, income-producing investments. Despite the investors’ conservative objectives and lack of experience with private placements, Cetera recommended over $300,000 in unsuitable investments, including:- NorthStar Healthcare,- CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, and- Peakstone Realty Trust (formerly known as Griffin Realty Trust).KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Cetera failed to conduct reasonable due diligence required on the alternative investments, which have since suspended dividends and lost significant value, leaving the investors with illiquid assets that do not meet their income or liquidity needs.Customers of Katie Wei a/k/a Lanting Wei, or any investor who suffered losses in alternative investments at Cetera Investment Services, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

