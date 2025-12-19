IWD and IowaWORKS Offices to Close on December 24-25; Information on Unemployment Benefits Schedule

Iowa Workforce Development and IowaWORKS offices will be closed Wednesday, December 24 and Thursday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. Normal operations will resume Friday, Dec. 26.

Update for Unemployment Benefits

Due to the holiday schedule and reduced banking hours, unemployment benefit payments for the week ending Dec. 20 may be delayed. If you file your weekly certification after Tuesday, Dec. 23, payments may be deposited after Friday, Jan. 2.

Thank you for your patience. IWD wishes you a safe and happy holiday season.

Customer Service

Iowans filing for unemployment can contact IWD customer service between the hours of 8:00am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday (except holidays).

All job seekers, including those currently employed or preparing for employment, can connect with their nearest IowaWORKS offices between the hours of 8:00am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday (except holidays and Wednesdays, where the offices open at 9:00 am). Virtual appointments and services are also available.