Foya Development launches Affordable Homeownership project in Atlantic City

Transformative Project to Bring Homeownership to residents of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foya Development Group, led by Adenah Bayoh, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the City of Atlantic City, and CEO Enterprises, is proud to announce the official groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable homeownership development located at 303 N. South Carolina Avenue. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and local stakeholders in attendance to commemorate this crucial step in advancing affordable housing in the City of Atlantic City..

Foya's latest affordable housing development project aims to tackle the national shortage of affordable housing by creating pathways to homeownership for low- to moderate-income families. With increasing housing costs and limited availability nationwide, this development represents an effort to revitalize this community, help families build generational wealth, and promote economic mobility.

“Homeownership is an incredibly powerful force, helping families to build wealth over time and strengthen communities. We are grateful to our partners and stakeholders for helping us build stronger communities and making the American Dream attainable for working families in the City of Atlantic City”.- Adenah Bayoh, Founder, Foya Development Group

The initiative tackles the urgent need for affordable homeownership and promotes community development, civic pride, and neighborhood revitalization.

For media inquiries, interviews, or to register your outlet to cover the groundbreaking, please CLICK HERE or contact Marilyn Remo at marilynremo@tenenicole.com or 201-638-2685.

ABOUT FOYA DEVELOPMENT GROUP

Foya Development Group, led by Adenah Bayoh, is based in Irvington, New Jersey. Adenah, who emigrated from Liberia at 13 to escape civil war, grew up in public housing in the South Ward of Newark. She is a successful real estate developer with a portfolio of several major residential and mixed-use urban redevelopment projects across northern New Jersey. Her deep roots in the community have fueled her ambitions to empower the city and its surrounding areas by providing housing and access to healthy food. Foya serves historically excluded communities, both suburban and urban, with a focus on providing affordable housing. “We believe that a person’s ZIP code should not determine the quality of their home or limit their housing options,” Adenah notes. “Our efforts are directed toward assisting working-class Americans, many of whom juggle multiple jobs to afford basic living expenses, especially in high-cost areas like New Jersey and New York. Single mothers, who often face significant economic challenges, make up a large portion of those we support.

