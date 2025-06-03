Declaring June Worker Safety Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today proclaimed June as Worker Safety Month as part of her continued commitment to keep New Yorkers safe while on the job. The announcement coincides with three new laws going into effect, the Retail Worker Safety Act, the Fashion Workers Act, and the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Program. These new policies are meant to safeguard thousands of workers in these sectors by requiring employers to implement health and safety programs to reduce incidents of work-related injuries or abuse. Complementary to Workers Safety Month, the Governor announced safety enhancements for highway workers and users as part of her FY26 Enacted Budget. These new measures are the latest in Governor Hochul’s ongoing effort to make New York State safer and more affordable for workers statewide.

“Our workers are the lifeline of the state and deserve to have a safe and secure work environment no matter the job,” Governor Hochul said. “With new safety enhancements and health programs in place, workers across the state will have the tools and resources necessary to ensure their safety while in the workplace.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Every worker has the right to a safe work environment, free from threats of violence, exploitation, and workplace oversights that lead to injuries. With these new laws, our Department now has more tools in its toolbox to better protect hundreds of thousands of workers across these industries. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to champion the safety of our precious workforce, this month and beyond.”

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Clarissa M. Rodriguez said, “These new laws will help guarantee worker safety is prioritized in our great state. We applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the contributions of hardworking New Yorkers and ensuring that employers take safety seriously. In the unfortunate circumstance when an employee suffers a work-related injury or illness though, the Board is committed to ensuring the proper delivery of benefits, so injured workers can recover and return to their lives.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Everything we do at the Department of Transportation is centered around safety — the safety of our workforce and the safety of the traveling public — and I thank Governor Hochul for commemorating the importance of keeping workers throughout New York safe through Worker Safety Month. Since its inception, our Department has lost 59 employees in state operated work zones, and just last week we suffered an unimaginable loss when Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt was tragically killed as a result of a work zone intrusion. I urge all New Yorkers to take the matter of worker safety seriously – respect our DOT workers — the dedicated public servants who are working on our roads and bridges to keep you safe. Pay attention, put your phone down and please, slow down and move over in a work zone — lives are at risk.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “The Union Movement always prioritizes workplace safety, and we are resolute in our fight to create safe environments for all New Yorkers. These new laws will help ensure greater safety for retail workers and shoppers, implement injury reduction programs in specific warehouse distribution centers, and improve working conditions in the fashion industry. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to prioritizing safety in the workplace.”

New Yorkers for a Fair Economy Coalition Executive Director and Leader Theodore A. Moore said, "The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act is a massive victory for workers, to both prevent injuries and stand up to bad employers. Thanks to Governor Hochul, worker safety champions Senator Ramos and Assemblymember Bronson, and our mighty labor and community coalition for this huge achievement. Now, we must be vigilant. Workers need to know their rights, and New York must stay laser-focused on strong worker education and enforcement to ensure every New York worker is safe on the job.”

The Retail Worker Safety Act requires retail employers with ten or more employees statewide to develop and implement training programs to prevent workplace violence, including acts or threats of physical violence, abuse, harassment, or intimidation. Additionally, employers with 500 or more employees must install silent response buttons or provide wearable or mobile phone-based silent response buttons by January 2027. Combined, these measures will make New York retail locations safer for workers and shoppers. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has created a series of training videos and a written model training to assist employers with creating their own workplace violence prevention training programs. The Department is also launching a social media campaign, featuring videos in English and Spanish to inform New Yorkers about the new law.

Retail Council of New York State President and CEO Melissa O’Connor said, “The retail industry’s top priority is the safety of store employees and shoppers, as evidenced by our consistent collaboration with local police precincts, district attorneys, state and local leaders and community groups. We are encouraged by the new laws and related funding to address instances of organized retail crime and habitual retail theft in New York, including stronger penalties for the assault of retail employees. As we continue our work with Governor Kathy Hochul to promote public safety, we will also partner with the Department of Labor to ensure all covered employers are ready to comply with the Retail Worker Safety Act.”

Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) President Stuart Appelbaum said, “Retail workers — and shoppers — across New York will now be safer because of the Retail Worker Safety Act. We are grateful that Governor Hochul has focused on preventing retail violence and theft. Retail workers should not have to go to work every day in fear; and this law goes a long way towards ending that. As implemented, the RWSA provides for preventative measures that will help deter violence and harassment before it starts; and most importantly, will assist workers in getting help quickly in the event of an emergency.”

Also going into effect is the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Program, requiring certain warehouse distribution center employers to establish and implement an injury reduction program. This will help them identify and reduce the risk of work-related injuries. Employers must now conduct worksite evaluations, provide training to employees and supervisors, and establish medical staffing and treatment protocols. The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction program is part of the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which requires employers to disclose production quotas as well as protect warehouse workers from disciplinary action or firing where quotas are undisclosed or prevent legally protected breaks. To learn more, please see NYSDOL’s English and Spanish videos on the expansion of this law.

Teamsters Joint Council 18 President Tom Quackenbush said, “The New York Teamsters thank Governor Hochul and legislative leaders for enacting the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act and giving the state the tools to tackle the injury crisis in this industry. Bad employers are putting their profits ahead of safety, and workers are getting hurt in staggering numbers. We look forward to working with the New York Department of Labor to ensure this law is properly implemented and enforced to hold these companies accountable and protect New York workers.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “Behind every paycheck, there’s a life worth protecting. Our fight for the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Program and the Retail Worker Safety Act reflects our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker goes home safe, every shift, every day. These laws aren’t the finish line; they’re the foundation for expanded protections that safeguard the health and dignity of our workforce. Declaring June as Worker Safety Month is a powerful reminder that no job is worth risking a life. Let’s keep pushing forward to make New York a safer place to work.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “As we recognize Worker Safety Month, it's important we make sure policies are in place so when a New York worker leaves for work, they will return home to their family safely. The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act, which I sponsored

in the Assembly and will take effect during Worker Safety Month, ensures that warehouses enact safety measures that put the health of our workers above profits. As Assembly Labor Chair, I will always fight for the protections our workers deserve.”

The New York Fashion Workers Act goes into effect on June 19, requiring model management companies and model management groups to comply with new duties and responsibilities under the law. The new law outlines the duties and responsibilities companies must provide, including:

Acting in the best interest of the models they represent;

Ensuring a safe work environment;

Providing models with a written agreement detailing their total compensation before work begins and clearly communicating itemized deductions and disclosing any financial relationships with clients;

Establishing company policies and complaint processes that addresses abuse, harassment, and any other inappropriate behavior towards models; and

Outline penalties for violations of company policies.

Starting December 21 of this year, these groups must register with the New York State Department of Labor and comply with any registration-related requirements. The law also prohibits these groups from imposing certain fees, requiring models to sign contracts for longer than three years, and using models’ digital replicas without permission. NYSDOL has created English and Spanish videos to raise awareness of the new law.

Model Alliance Executive Director Sara Ziff said, “Models are workers who deserve the same labor rights and protections as anyone else. For too long, models have faced late payment, bogus fees, and unsafe working conditions — often without recourse. With the Fashion Workers Act, New York is finally saying: enough is enough. This victory is hard-fought recognition for a vulnerable workforce, one that is overwhelmingly young, female, and immigrant. We are deeply grateful to our bill sponsors, Senator Hoylman-Sigal and Assembly Member Reyes, and to Governor Hochul for making this landmark protection a reality.”

Complementary to Workers Safety Month, Governor Hochul announced safety enhancements for highway workers and users as part of her FY26 Enacted Budget. The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program has been expanded to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties and has been extended until 2031. The program, which aims to improve work zone safety for both workers and drivers, was previously set to expire in 2026. The Governor’s FY26 Budget also doubles the number of work zones eligible for participation in the program for both the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority. A majority of the funds collected under this program are reinvested into the work zone safety programs including safety training and public awareness advertising.

Keeping workers safe is at the core of the mission of the Department of Labor. Last month, NYSDOL announced that businesses statewide have saved around $500 million over the last five decades thanks to the On-Site Consultation Program. The free and confidential safety and health service helps small and medium-sized businesses operating in high-hazard industries prevent workplace injuries and illnesses. The program also provides assistance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit the On-Site Consultation Program webpage.