Erthos Secures 92 MW Project

Chandler, AZ, USA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erthos, a leading provider of large-scale renewable energy technology and inventor of Earth Mount Solar™, has secured the largest deployment of its technology to date: a 92 MW solar installation serving a major industrial manufacturing facility in Texas. Developed by Industrial Sun, a leading Texas-based developer, the project is slated for full interconnection to the ERCOT grid in the first half of 2026.

According to Wade Gungoll, CEO of Industrial Sun, “Erthos and its Earth Mount Solar technology offer a timely solution to many of the constraints utility-scale developers face today. The market has long needed this kind of innovation, and we look forward to seeing it deployed in Texas.”

Facing an aggressive commercial operation date, the project required rapid deployment. Erthos’ groundbreaking speed of installation provided the most reliable path to meet that deadline. Located in Matagorda County, near the southern edge of the U.S. hail-prone and hurricane-affected region, the site demanded a system capable of withstanding extreme conditions. Erthos technology has been validated to meet these challenges with:

Wind resilience up to 195 mph

Water submersion tolerance of up to 3 feet

Hail impact resistance up to 65 mm

Compact land use of only 1.4 acres per MWdc

Construction efficiency—fewer than 500 man-hours per MWdc

“More than just a validation of scale, this project proves bankability,” says Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos. “And, even in the face of today's uncertainties, this project shows that our low-price offering remains resilient in the face of tariffs, AD/CVD measures, prevailing wage rules, and U.S. content requirements.”

This installation leverages over 3.5 years of operational data across more than 15 sites nationwide, reinforcing the scalability, reliability, and bankability of Earth Mount Solar™ technology for utility-scale applications.

The project will participate in the ERCOT market—one of the most dynamic and operationally demanding power markets in the world. While commercial terms remain confidential, this project establishes a new benchmark for cost-competitive solar in Texas.

About Erthos

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Erthos provides a complete suite of products and services designed to help solar developers significantly reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale solar projects. The company’s leadership team brings experience from Tesla, General Electric, First Solar, EnerVenue, Depcom Power, Sterling & Wilson, SMA, Solar Frontier, and Plug Power, with a global track record spanning the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia-Pacific region.

