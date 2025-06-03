Global Diabetes Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 107.66 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Diabetes Drugs Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by rising diabetes, GLP-1 growth, insulin innovations, and demand for oral therapies.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The diabetes drugs market, valued at USD 90.60 billion in 2025, continues to grow due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and shifts in treatment preferences. According to Mordor Intelligence, ongoing demand for insulin, oral antidiabetic drugs, and newer agents such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors is sustaining market momentum. By 2030, the Global Diabetes Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 107.66 billion, registering a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. As healthcare systems emphasize outcome-driven therapies, companies are focusing on drugs with enhanced glycemic control and cardiovascular benefits.Europe Maintains Strong Position in Market GrowthThe Europe diabetes drugs market is valued at USD 17.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.25%, according to Mordor Intelligence. This growth is driven by established healthcare infrastructures and guidelines that promote newer classes of diabetes medications such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists. Despite reimbursement constraints and cost-containment measures, pharmaceutical innovation continues as providers prioritize therapies that deliver value and improve patient outcomes.Read more about the Europe Diabetes Drugs Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-diabetes-drugs-market?utm_source=einpr Middle East and Africa Builds on Growing AwarenessThe Middle East and Africa diabetes drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. According to Mordor Intelligence, rising urbanization, dietary shifts, and growing awareness are driving early detection and treatment adoption across the region. High diabetes rates in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading to strategic investments in public health systems and access to modern drug therapies, though regional disparities persist.Get insights into the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Drugs Market Report India Moves Toward Double-Digit Market GrowthIndia diabetes drugs market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.09 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 3.50%, as reported by Mordor Intelligence. High disease prevalence and increased access to low-cost generics drive this growth. Public healthcare programs and widespread availability of fixed-dose combinations continue to make treatments more accessible, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities. The private sector is further supporting growth through innovation in insulin delivery and branded generics.Read more about the India Diabetes Drugs Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-diabetes-drugs-market?utm_source=einpr Malaysia Strengthens Drug Access and DeliveryMalaysia diabetes drugs market, estimated at USD 401.19 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 467.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.10%, according to Mordor Intelligence. Urbanization and increased awareness have improved diagnosis rates and therapy initiation. Government-led programs for subsidized treatment access are expanding the patient base, while growing partnerships between private providers and health agencies are improving continuity of care. Pharmaceutical companies are aligning product portfolios with national priorities.Get insights into the Malaysia Diabetes Drugs Market Report Conclusion: Multi-Regional Drivers Propel Long-Term GrowthThe global diabetes drugs market is advancing toward a value of USD 107.66 billion by 2030, reflecting persistent demand across geographies. According to Mordor Intelligence, success in this market hinges on a balance between access, innovation, and health outcomes. Europe remains a leader in innovation and policy evolution, while developing regions such as India, Malaysia, and the Middle East are focusing on affordability and access. As treatment guidelines evolve and more countries adopt early-intervention strategies, pharmaceutical companies will continue to expand through both branded and generic portfolios.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/diabetes-drugs-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

