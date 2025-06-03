Rockland Donates $2500 to big brothers and Big sisters rockland county

Rockland Nissan Donates $2,500 to Local Organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rockland County

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockland Nissan Donates $2,500 to Local Organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rockland County Donation Reflects Dealership’s Ongoing Commitment to Community and ExcellenceIn a continued effort to give back to the local community, Rockland Nissan is proud to announce a total donation of $2,500 to important organization in Rockland County. The dealership has allocated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rockland County supporting their missions and fostering growth in the local community.The $2,500 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rockland County will help support their mentorship programs, empowering youth in the area and providing them with the tools to succeed.“Community support is at the heart of what we do at Rockland Nissan, and we’re thrilled to contribute to these incredible organizations that make such a positive impact on the lives of so many people,” said Scott Corbett, the new General Manager at Rockland Nissan. “It’s important to us to be actively involved in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rockland County.In addition to their charitable donations, Rockland Nissan has recently been honored with Nissan's prestigious Global Award for three consecutive years. This high-level award is given to the top-performing Nissan dealerships worldwide in recognition of excellence in both sales and customer satisfaction. Only 50 dealerships out of more than 1,200 worldwide receive this honor, solidifying Rockland Nissan as a leader in the automotive industry.As the #1 Volume Nissan Dealership in Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Bergen, and Manhattan, Rockland Nissan continues to set the bar for customer service, sales, and community involvement. Under the leadership of Scott Corbett, who recently joined the dealership as General Manager, Rockland Nissan remains committed to providing exceptional service while giving back to the community.“Being a part of such a dedicated and customer-focused team is a privilege,” said Corbett. “Our success, including receiving the Global Award for three years running, wouldn’t be possible without the support of our customers and the incredible community around us. This donation is just one of the many ways we aim to give back and make a difference.”For more information about Rockland Nissan, visit www.RocklandNissan.com or call (845) 207-7030.Rockland Nissan, located at 608 Route 303 South in Blauvelt, is open from 9am to 8pm on Monday through Thursday, 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.