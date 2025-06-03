President Julius Maada Bio Bolsters Africa’s UN Reform Effort with Appointment of Leading Human Rights Lawyer

President Julius Maada Bio takes strategic steps to advance Africa’s UN Security Council reform agenda.

President Bio appoints French human rights lawyer Maître Jean Alex Buchinger to support Africa’s call for UN Security Council reform and representation.

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following his landmark address at the Oxford Union, Sierra Leone’s President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has taken a strategic step to reinforce Africa’s campaign for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform by appointing renowned French human rights lawyer Maître Jean Alex Buchinger to his team.Earlier this month, President Bio delivered a powerful keynote at the Oxford Union, urging the international community to support Africa’s demand for permanent representation on the Security Council. Speaking on “The Common African Position on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council,” he emphasized the continent’s exclusion from global decision-making and called for two permanent seats with veto powers, five non-permanent seats, and the right for the African Union to select its representatives.As Coordinator of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State (C-10), President Bio continues to advance the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, which outline Africa’s unified position on UNSC reform.In a move reinforcing this diplomatic effort, President Bio has added Maître Jean Alex Buchinger, a leading European legal expert in international law and human rights. Known for his passionate advocacy for justice and his defense of vulnerable nations on the international stage, Buchinger brings decades of legal diplomacy experience to the team supporting Africa’s call for equity within the global governance system.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the African Union marks 20 years since adopting its formal position on UNSC reform and as the international community approaches the 80th anniversary of the United Nations—a milestone President Bio has described as an opportunity to “transform it” and ensure that “the world must finally repay its debt to Africa.”The full remarks are available in a post published by the Sierra Leone State House Media and Communications Unit here

