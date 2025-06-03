Gerontologist Offers Lifeline to Families Caring for Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s as Diagnoses Increase

After caring for her grandmother, who had dementia, it was important for Dr. Macie Smith to share what she learned with other families to spare them from the struggle to find basic information on optimal care. Dr. Macie P. Smith is an award-winning Alzheimer's and dementia educator and author.

The Alzheimer’s Association released sobering new statistics that show the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast.

... nearly 12 million people in the United States provide unpaid care for someone with Alzheimer's or other dementias.” — Gerontologist and licensed social worker Dr. Macie P. Smith

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physical, emotional and financial burden of Alzheimer's and dementia on individuals and their caregivers cannot be overstated, says gerontologist and licensed social worker Dr. Macie P. Smith. And according to the latest statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, that burden is growing — and growing fast.

“The latest statistics reveal that about 1 in 9 people 65 years of age and older has Alzheimer’s,” Smith said. “And nearly 12 million people in the United States provide unpaid care for someone with Alzheimer's or other dementias.”

For more than 25 years, Smith has been helping family caregivers and their loved ones navigate diagnoses of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Her latest book, A Dementia Caregiver Called to Action: The Journey, is a concise yet comprehensive resource designed to address common questions and offer valuable insights throughout the caregiving journey.

“As we age — and as we live we are aging — we are going to need help with some level of support or care,” Smith said. “No one is exempt from providing care or from needing care, so being able to better understand what caregiving entails and how truly it is a blessing to be able to care for someone else … you can never put a dollar amount on it.”

In her book, Smith takes readers through the logical progression of a dementia care experience, beginning with how to recognize potential symptoms before the diagnosis and what questions to ask the individual’s primary care physician. She then describes what to expect after a dementia diagnosis, answers common questions and details a range of care options available to dementia patients.

“Although there’s not a cure for progressive types of dementia, like Alzheimer’s, there is care — your care,” Dr. Smith added. “So, here’s to getting ahead of the journey.”

Emmy-winning TV host and bestselling author Leeza Gibbons said, “Macie has a unique way of supporting caregivers through real-world scenarios and practical guidance. I’ve seen her make the challenge much more manageable for many at the end of their ropes. If you need a basic starting position for dementia care, this book is for you.”

About the Author

Dr. Macie P. Smith has over 25 years of expertise as a licensed social worker and gerontologist, dedicated to serving aging and vulnerable populations alongside their family caregivers. Her multifaceted role encompasses conducting research, crafting programs, evaluating their efficacy and facilitating professional development training in the pivotal areas of healthcare management, family caregiving, Alzheimer’s, dementia and cognitive impairment.

At the helm of Diversified Training Consultants Group, Smith spearheads a dynamic Geriatric Care Management company committed to enhancing education and training standards for both healthcare professionals and family caregivers.

She attained her bachelor’s and master’s from South Carolina State University. She now serves as vice chair of the Board of Trustees at her alma mater. Smith earned her Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University.

For more information, please visit www.drmaciesmith.com, or follow her on Instagram (drmaciep) Facebook (drmaciepsmith) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/drmaciep/).

A Dementia Caregiver Called to Action: The Journey

Paperback: ‎ 59 pages

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8879607659

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Dementia-Caregiver-Called-Action-Caregivers/dp/B0CVQ7W1D6

Watch a recent interview here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.