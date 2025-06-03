SocialBox.Biz Urges UK IT Managers and CIOs: Stop E-Rubbish, Save Tech, Change Lives

SocialBox.Biz Case study 2025 #CIO #EarthDay2025, SocialBox.Biz is challenged existing and prospective partners to make donations of reusable tech - picture 2

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As UK e-rubbish piles up—projected to hit 2.2 million tonnes by 2030—SocialBox.Biz is raising the alarm: corporate IT managers and CIOs must donate usable tech before it’s scrapped. “We just ask IT Managers to call us first before calling the scrap companies so we can check what can still be re-used,” says the team of SocialBox.Biz, a Community Interest Company addressing computer exclusion.From June 9–30, 2025, the “Spring Clean Your IT” campaign invites companies to donate laptops and MacBooks and other tech hardware, securely wiped and upgraded with open-source software, to empower vulnerable communities. “Donating tech cuts Scope 3 emissions and transforms lives,” added the team at SocialBox.Biz.Act now—visit www.socialbox.biz for latest case studies and to schedule your collection. Follow on X @SocialBoxBiz#####Want to get involved? Companies can contact SocialBox.Biz today for a free tech assessmentand a chance to elevate their social impact.SocialBox.Biz, a tech-focused social enterprise, calls on UK businesses, universities, and individuals to prioritise reusing computers and MacBooks before recycling. With a decade of impact behind us, we’re urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox.Biz old but functional tech to reduce Scope3 emissions, increase social impact and transform lives.#####

