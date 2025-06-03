Missouri DHSS names new Chief Dental Consultant

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announces Megan Krohn, DDS, as the new Chief Dental Consultant. Under the direction of Sarah Willson, DHSS Director, Krohn will develop and oversee core public health activities aimed at improving oral health in Missouri. She will assume the position on June 16. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Krohn as Chief Dental Consultant and part of the DHSS team,” said Willson. “Dr. Krohn will work with professional organizations, education leaders, public-health officials and other stakeholders to bring oral health to the forefront of public health and how it impacts the overall health of Missourians.” Krohn has 9 years of working in the dental industry, most recently working at Swope Health, one of Missouri’s largest federally qualified health centers where she served as the Executive Vice President of Dental Services. During her time at Swope Health, Krohn increased access to patient care through clinic expansions, mobile dental care, and development of innovative practices such as integrated care models. Prior to working at Swope Health, Krohn worked in a private practice. She graduated from UMKC School of Dentistry in 2016 with oral surgery honors. “Dr. Krohn has made an indelible impact at Swope Health. Her commitment to high-quality dental care and belief that every person is worthy of it, has resulted in unprecedented patient access, nationally recognized innovation and quality awards, and a forthcoming Dental Residency Program. The first in the organization’s history. In her departure, Swope Health will lose an extraordinary talent, but all Missourians will gain a pre-eminent oral health leader. We are excited for Dr. Krohn and believe there is no better person to advance oral health in our state,” said Jeron Ravin, President and CEO of Swope Health. Dr. Krohn is a member of the American Dental Association, Missouri Dental Association, and is both a member of and serves as a delegate for the Greater Kansas City Dental Society. She is also a member of the National Network for Oral Health Access where she serves on multiple committees and is the State of Missouri Ambassador. In 2024, she was inducted as a Fellow to the Pierre Fauchard Academy and began service as a Delta Dental of Missouri Board Member. Incisal Edge Magazine honored Krohn as a “40 under 40” honoree for her work in expanding access to oral health care. Krohn will bring a wealth of knowledge around social drivers of oral health, alternative care models, and innovative thinking in how to bridge the gap between all dental practice modalities. Krohn’s position will be located within the Office of Dental Health. Over the past 5 years, the Office has earned five new grants to help improve Missourians’ oral health and the oral health workforce. These grants assisted the state in being one of the first to bring teledentistry to schools, increase the use of fluoride varnish, provide dental services to veterans and long-term care facility residents, and explore solutions to the oral health provider workforce shortage. The Office also oversaw the first-ever screening survey among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to give clarity to the oral health needs of the population. The Office also oversees the Preventive Services Program which provides free fluoride varnish, oral care supplies, oral health education and oral health reviews to tens of thousands of school children each year. Children participating in the program have seen a 4% decrease of cavities.