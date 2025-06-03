THE LAST WHALER Wins 2025 IndieReader Discovery Award For Fiction

The Last Whaler IRDA Award Cynthia Reeves

CAMDEN, ME, ME, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, May 29th, IndieReader , one of the original review services for self, hybrid, and independently published authors, announced the winners of the fourteenth annual IndieReader Discovery Awards (IRDAs) for 2025. THE LAST WHALER by Cynthia Reeves won the top prize for fiction.THE LAST WHALER received the following verdict from IndieReader’s reviewers: “The clash between a will to survive in extreme circumstances and utter despondent grief unfolds with heartbreaking mastery in Cynthia Reeves’s THE LAST WHALER. A couple stranded at an Arctic whaling station in the late 1930s has endured so much before their journey that merely pulling through the ordeal may be more than they can handle. Reeves’s use of poignant letters and journaling to share both sides of the tragedy is powerful in its delicacy.”“I am thrilled that THE LAST WHALER was selected for the top prize in fiction,” Reeves said. “The novel was six years in the making, a labor of love between me and my wonderful publisher, Regal House Publishing. THE LAST WHALER was borne of a chance encounter with beluga bones on a remote beach on Svalbard and evolved into both a love story between a whaler and his botanist wife and a paean to a once-pristine environment threatened by human endeavor.”IndieReader launched the IRDAs in 2011 to help notable indie authors receive the attention of top publishing professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers. Noted Amy Edelman, author and founder of IR, “The books that won the IRDAs this year are not simply great indie books; they are great books, period. We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs ensure that they receive attention from the people who matter most. Potential readers.”Past and present sponsors for the IRDAs include Amazon, Reedsy, Smith Publicity, and NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret. Judges have included publishers, agents, publicists, and bloggers.Contact: Cynthia Reeves, cynthiareeveswriter.com

