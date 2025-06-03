Sports Philanthropy Network Announces Speakers for 2025 Sports Philanthropy World Conference in Chicago

SPN Shield Logo Sports Philanthropy World 2025 Logo ESPN Take Back Sports Logo

Sports Philanthropy Network Announces Keynotes for SPW2025: Leigh Steinberg, Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, Kevin Martinez, ESPN VP Corporate Citizenship

Our goal is to help organizations scale impact. We recognize the importance of building a culture of philanthropy and harnessing the power of sports to break down barriers and tackle societal issues.” — Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) is excited to announce speakers for its signature Sports Philanthropy World Conference (SPW), June 25-27, 2025. SPW2025 will again be hosted by KPMG in their Chicago office overlooking Millenium Park and Lake Michigan. SPW2025 brings together diverse leaders in the sports philanthropy sector including athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, sports business executives, media, educators, philanthropy consultants, family offices, ventures philanthropy funds and an array of leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector.

“We are very excited to have KPMG returning as our Host Sponsor for Sports Philanthropy World 2025,” said Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network. “Building on the momentum from SPW2024, we are thrilled to host these amazing leaders in the sports philanthropy sector who are creating impact, changing lives and transforming communities. We are proud to create sessions with philanthropic leaders that will connect and train organizations from across the USA and around the world.”

The theme of SPW2025 is “SCALING PHILANTHROPY.”



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

**Leigh Steinberg, Sports Agent, Founder, “Leigh Steinberg Foundation for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injuries and Brain Health.”

**Kevin Martinez, VP Corporate Citizenship, ESPN, “Take Back Sports.”



MAIN STAGE PANELS INCLUDE:

**Social Entrepreneurs

**Building a Culture of Philanthropy

**Media Impact on Philanthropy

**Athletes Improving the World

**Major Sporting Events: Power to Build a Legacy

SPW2025 will also host eight (8) tracks of breakout sessions featuring five sessions each:

**Mental Health

**Concussions and Brain Health

**Facilitating Athlete Impact

**Inclusion

**Fundraising

**Education

**Skill Development

**Wildcard Track

Committed organizations are highlighted by ESPN, Leigh Steinberg Foundation, National Football League, MLB Players Association, Cincinnati Reds, HRS Management, SBRnet, Strategic Philanthropy, Ren, Rocket Social Impact, Lilly School of Philanthropy, William Blair, United States Soccer Foundation, George Washington University, Simple Mental Health, Best Christmas Ever, Athletes in Action, Players Health, Sport at the Service of Humanity and many other institutions and organizations.

The current lineup of speakers and sessions can be accessed at: https://sportsphilanthropynetwork.org/sports-philanthropy-world-2025/,

Sports Philanthropy World will kick off the sessions on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with a fireside chat with Kevin Martinez, ESPN’s VP of Corporate Citizenship. In March, ESPN announced the launch of TAKE BACK SPORTS, a new youth sports initiative dedicated to increasing access to play for young athletes. Introduced at the Aspen Institute’s Project Play Summit — where ESPN serves on the 63X30 committee aimed at getting 63% of kids playing sports by 2030. Only 38.3% of kids ages 6-12 played sports in 2023 on a regular basis, according to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and the Aspen Institute’s State of Play 2024 report. Take Back Sports will focus on three primary areas to drive change:

**Philanthropy and investing in youth sports organizations that are breaking down the barriers to play.

**A national campaign focused on helping parents, coaches and caring adults make the youth sports system stronger (which will launch later this year, along with new content that will be integrated into ESPN’s studio shows and event coverage).

**Purposeful storytelling on youth sports across ESPN platforms together with athletes and league partners.

As part of the initiative, ESPN is teaming up with Stephen and Ayesha Curry and their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to tackle the barriers preventing youth participation in sports.

Thursday’s lunch keynote speech will feature legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg who will share his insight into launching the Leigh Steinberg Foundation for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injuries and Brain Health. The Foundation’s Mission is to create a world where individuals impacted by these conditions receive the support, treatment, and opportunities they need to lead fulfilling lives. https://leighsteinbergfoundation.org/

“Bringing together these elite leaders in sports philanthropy will create a lasting impact based on the partnerships and collaborations which evolve from each of our conferences,” said Kessel. “Our goal is to help organizations scale their impact. We recognize the importance of building a culture of philanthropy and harnessing the power of sports to break down barriers and tackle societal issues. We aim to demonstrate the availability of financial resources through donor advised funds, family offices, venture philanthropy funds and social impact investing. We understand that fundraising and sponsorship are among the most important ways to help organizations scale their impact. The ability to assist organizations in our network identify and raise funds to support their critical missions is one of our highest priorities.”

About Sports Philanthropy Network: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by creating collaborations with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.). Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by: amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations, connecting nonprofits to the people, resources and technologies that they need to be successful and providing professional development and educational programs (such as the Sports Philanthropy Academy and Resilience Alliances) and by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. With over 20 chapters established since 2023, Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international programming in 2026. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org.

Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Texas nonprofit corporation recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (ppf.org/pp). Contributions to the Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

About Sports Philanthropy World Conference: Launched in 2019, the Sports Philanthropy World Conference brings together athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, sports business executives and a large array of leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector. Join us for this annual event to connect with visionaries and leaders who are sharing their passion and striving to change lives and transform communities.

For more information about Sports Philanthropy World 2025, please visit the website at https://sportsphilanthropynetwork.org/sports-philanthropy-world-2025/.

CONTACT:

Sports Philanthropy Network,

Roy Kessel

rkessel@sportsphilanthropynetwork.org

312-498-4653

