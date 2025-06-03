Ehave Snaps Up AI Headhunter for $10M, Signaling Commitment to AI

AIHeadHunter Slashes Hiring Time by 85% and Costs by 70% — Ehave’s Vision to Incubate Scalable Platforms Tackling Real-World Inefficiencies Comes to Life in a $700 Billion Industry Projected to Top $2 Trillion by 2033

MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of AIHeadHunter, an artificial intelligence-powered recruitment platform, through an asset purchase agreement. The transaction marks a significant step in Ehave’s strategic shift toward becoming a developer and operator of applied AI solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ehave acquired the assets of AIHeadHunter from Klizo Ventures Inc. The acquired assets include proprietary software, intellectual property, branding, domain names, and other related technologies and materials. The purchase price consists of $2.7 million in newly created Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and 100 million shares of common stock. The Preferred Stock is convertible into common shares at a rate determined by a volume-weighted average price formula and is subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to Ehave’s articles of incorporation. As a result of the transaction, Klizo Ventures Inc. will own more than 5% of Ehave’s outstanding shares and be considered an affiliate under applicable securities regulations.

The agreement also includes performance-based earnouts of up to $7 million in additional Preferred Stock, tied to specific revenue and customer milestones.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “This acquisition positions us to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity in workforce automation and AI-driven recruitment. Our long-term vision is to incubate and scale platforms like AIHeadHunter that solve real-world inefficiencies.”

Since its last public update on Dec. 31, 2024, Ehave has been operating intentionally under the radar while executing a strategic realignment. Behind the scenes, the company has been focused on structuring several game-changing transactions to accelerate its evolution into a data-driven technology platform. The acquisition of AIHeadHunter marks the first in a series of planned initiatives aimed at delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions. As Ehave transitions into a company committed to transforming the way people live and work through artificial intelligence, it remains focused on developing practical, user-centric tools that turn raw data into meaningful insights.

“This is just the beginning,” Ben Kaplan continued. “We are rebuilding Ehave from the inside out and our process is driven by intelligent systems designed to solve real, large-scale problems.”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f88b0e8d-6997-4ac9-bfdc-da2cf6a61c2a

AIHeadHunter Targets Recruitment Inefficiencies

The global staffing and recruiting market, valued between $619 billion and $757 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2033, growing at a compound annual rate of approximately 13%. Yet despite its size, the industry remains burdened by inefficiencies: the average time to fill a position is 44 days, often surpassing 60 days for high-skill roles, and the average cost per hire is $4,700, excluding onboarding and ramp-up costs. According to Klizo Solutions analysis, recruiters still spend up to 70% of their week on manual sourcing and resume screening, while 60% of job seekers abandon applications when the process is too long or complex. With Gartner forecasting that over 40% of enterprise recruiting tasks will be fully automated by 2026, platforms like AIHeadHunter are well positioned to shorten fill times, cut sourcing costs, and capture meaningful share in a rapidly growing, multibillion-dollar market.

AIHeadHunter is designed to streamline executive recruitment and talent sourcing through automation and advanced data analysis. The platform will be powered by technology licensed from Interview Screener, a backend AI interview and resume analysis platform built by Klizo Solutions founder Joey Ricard.

Ehave has established a wholly owned subsidiary to operate AIHeadHunter, with Ricard appointed as president. Ricard brings more than a decade of experience in building scalable AI infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies and public agencies.

Joey Ricard, founder of Klizo Solutions and President of Ehave’s new AI subsidiary, said, “The recruiting industry is overdue for intelligent automation. With AIHeadHunter, we’re not just digitizing old processes—we’re fundamentally rethinking how talent is discovered, qualified, and delivered. This platform is built to solve real bottlenecks for recruiters and hiring teams, and we’re excited to bring it to market with Ehave.”

"Joey is more than just a technologist—he’s a proven product visionary and operator," Kaplan said. "He will lead roadmap development, integration and go-to-market strategy across our AI initiatives."

Regulatory Progress and Market Expansion

Ehave is currently compliant with the OTC Markets' new OTCID (OTC Issuer Data) requirements, ensuring enhanced transparency and reporting standards for investors. The company also plans to apply for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, a designation that offers increased visibility and credibility with institutional and retail investors.

Funding and Go-to-Market Plans

Ehave intends to fund the new subsidiary using proceeds from a planned Regulation A offering, with an initial $1 million budget over 12 months. The company expects AIHeadHunter to launch its enterprise pilots and SaaS offering in the third quarter of 2025.

About Ehave Inc.

Ehave Inc. (OTC: EHVVF) is a data-focused technology company committed to transforming the way people live and work through artificial intelligence. With a mission to make data behave, Ehave develops practical, user-centric solutions that convert raw information into actionable insights. The company is focused on bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI advancements and their real-world applications, building tools that deliver tangible value for individuals and businesses alike. For more information, visit www.ehave.com. Follow Ehave, Inc. on X at https://x.com/Ehaveinc.

