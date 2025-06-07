GenuinePurity NMN Highlights Liposomal Encapsulation Technology and Clinically Studied Dosage in Official Website Update

Natural Daily Supplement Now Featured Online by Leading Edge Health Wellness Brand

Las Vegas, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GenuinePurity NMN, a cellular health supplement from wellness brand Leading Edge Health, has announced a newly updated product website detailing the formula’s use of liposomal encapsulation technology and a clinically studied dosage of NMN. Designed to support healthy aging and cellular energy, the supplement is now available for adults across the United States seeking a science-informed daily wellness solution.

According to the official product website (https://nmn.genuinepurity.com), GenuinePurity NMN is formulated to help maintain NAD+ levels, which are associated with healthy metabolism, energy production, and age-related cellular function. The brand highlights its liposomal delivery system as a method to support enhanced absorption and bioavailability.

“Our goal is to provide effective, naturally aligned health support without overcomplicating the user experience,” said a spokesperson for Leading Edge Health. “This supplement reflects our commitment to evidence-based formulation and consumer trust.”

Manufactured in the U.S. under stringent safety and quality standards, the GenuinePurity NMN formula contains ingredients selected to align with adult wellness goals like healthy aging, cognitive clarity, and mitochondrial function. The daily supplement is designed for convenient use and does not require changes to diet or lifestyle.

As noted on the website, all first-time purchases of GenuinePurity NMN are backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Interested individuals can learn more, view FAQs, and place orders directly through the company’s official platform.

About GenuinePurity NMN

GenuinePurity NMN is a premium supplement line offered by Leading Edge Health, a Las Vegas-based wellness company. The brand focuses on creating natural, easy-to-use products that support everyday health and longevity goals. By emphasizing clean formulation and research-backed ingredients, GenuinePurity aims to deliver trusted wellness solutions for adults worldwide.

Product and Contact Information

Brand: Leading Edge Health GenuinePurity

Website: https://nmn.genuinepurity.com

Email: support@leadingedgehealth.com

Toll-Free: 1-866-968-6643

International: 1-778-770-2961

Mailing Address: 6130 Elton Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89107, USA

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement.

Legal Disclaimer:

