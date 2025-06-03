Local Scout Competes for National Title in 2025 Junior Ranger Competition

Callie interacting with wildlife while traveling in Hawaii Honoring veterans on Memorial Day Climbing tree for better views of the landscape

Callista Kellogg Vies for $20,000 Prize and Chance to Meet Wildlife Expert Jeff Corwin

Callie has always been happiest under the open sky…….she’s a natural leader with a deep respect for wildlife and the environment.” — Scoutmaster Talisha Kellogg

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Callista “Callie” Kellogg, a dedicated young adventurer and longtime Scout, is proudly representing her community in the prestigious 2025 Junior Ranger Competition—a nationwide contest celebrating youth leadership in conservation and outdoor education.Callie, who joined Scouting America in 2019 when the program first welcomed girls, has spent the past six years hiking trails, pitching tents, and learning to care for the environment. Now, she’s putting those skills to the test for a chance to win $20,000, meet beloved wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin, and appear on the cover of Ranger Rick magazine—a dream come true for the passionate outdoorswoman.“Callie has always been happiest under the open sky,” said her Scoutmaster Talisha Kellogg. “She’s a natural leader with a deep respect for wildlife and the environment. This competition is the perfect way to showcase everything she’s learned through Scouting.”You can vote for Callista Kellogg daily in the 2025 Junior Ranger Competition and help her win the national title.To follow her journey and show your support, learn more about Callie’s path from Scout to Junior Ranger finalist The Junior Ranger Competition is a national initiative that challenges young people to demonstrate their knowledge of outdoor safety, environmental stewardship, and leadership. Finalists are selected based on merit, public support, and their ability to inspire others to get outside and protect our natural world.Let’s help Callie take her love for nature all the way to the top!About Scouting America:Scouting America is dedicated to building character, citizenship, and leadership through outdoor adventure and community service. Since 2019, the program has welcomed girls into its ranks, empowering youth of all genders to explore, learn, and grow.Whether your child dreams of earning merit badges, camping under the stars, or leading their peers in meaningful service projects, Scouting offers a place to grow in confidence, skills, and friendships. Families are encouraged to join Scouting programs near you by going to BeAScout.org and become part of a nationwide movement that builds tomorrow’s leaders through outdoor adventure and values-based learning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.