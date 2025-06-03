DJC Law: Personal Injury Lawyers Unveil The Best Steps to Take Following a Drunk Driving Incident

Austin, TX – DJC Law, a leading personal injury law firm in Austin, Texas, is happy to announce it has recently published an informative article detailing the best steps to take following a drunk driving incident. The article aims to empower more victims to seek legal counsel to protect their rights.

Team Justice is a reputable personal injury law firm based in Austin, Texas, with a strong track record in handling motor vehicle accident cases. Their attorneys specialize in representing victims of drunk driving accidents, ensuring that those affected receive the compensation and justice they deserve. The new article uses the austin drunk driving accident lawyers’ expertise in handling complex drunk driving cases to offer victims a thorough guide on the necessary action to take following an incident. This includes:

Seek Medical Help: Even if there are no visible injuries, it is strongly recommended that those who have been involved in a drunk driving incident should visit their healthcare provider. For those suffering from injuries, do not try to move but allow people on the scene to call an ambulance to help.

Call The Police: Ensure the authorities are promptly contacted to report the accident. If the accident involves injuries, never leave the scene until the police arrive.

Take Pictures of the Accident Scene: Remember to document the aftermath of the accident, preserve the clothes and footwear that were worn, and individuals should take pictures of themselves as well.

DJC Law’s experienced drunk driving accident attorneys understand the nuances of Texas law and provide expert legal guidance to establish liability in these cases to pursue maximum compensation for damages, such as medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

“Most auto accident cases are the result of negligence. Drunk driving, however, is a reckless behavior that creates a greater risk of serious injuries such as head trauma, spinal injury, paralysis, or even wrongful death,” said a spokesperson for the law firm. “We understand that the victim of drunk driving has been wronged. We’ll focus on the legal aspect so the victim can focus on the important business of getting life back on track. Our legal team is ready to assist you.”

DJC Law invites individuals to read its new informative article and contact its expert team by calling (888) 853-8169 today to protect their rights and start the journey toward justice.

About DJC Law

Led by personal injury lawyer Dan Christensen, DJC Law is the largest Austin-based veteran-owned personal injury law firm in Texas. With decades of combined experience, the attorneys focus on helping victims secure fair compensation after accidents caused by others’ negligence.

More Information

To learn more about DJC Law and the release of its new informative article detailing the best steps to take following a drunk driving incident, please visit the website at https://teamjustice.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/djc-law-personal-injury-lawyers-unveil-the-best-steps-to-take-following-a-drunk-driving-incident/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.