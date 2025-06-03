Regnum Hotels Announces Opening of ‘The Crown’ – A New Destination Resort in Antalya, Turkey

Regnum infinity pool

Purpose-built for British travellers, the new coastal resort offers a refined take on the ultra all-inclusive experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2025 marks the official opening of Regnum The Crown , a new destination from the creators of the acclaimed Regnum Carya. Situated in Belek, Antalya — one of Turkey’s most popular tourism regions — the new hotel represents a significant investment in the country’s premium hospitality offering.Regnum The Crown introduces a contemporary interpretation of luxury, blending design-forward interiors with curated lifestyle experiences. The opening comes amid growing demand from British travellers for tailored, high-end stays in the Mediterranean.A New Offering for the British MarketRegnum The Crown has been developed with a focus on the expectations and travel patterns of UK guests. The resort offers direct access to the Carya Golf Club — Turkey’s only fully floodlit championship course — and features extensive wellness programming, family-friendly amenities, and elevated dining options.Guests will also be able to access the newly opened Crown Spa and enjoy evening performances, live music, and culinary events designed to complement the setting. Key Highlights:Direct access to Carya Golf Club, host of multiple international tournamentsA modern interpretation of the ultra all-inclusive model, with international cuisine and curated mixologyEco-conscious architecture and sustainable operating principlesDedicated programmes for families, wellness travellers, and couplesProximity to Antalya International Airport (approx. 30 minutes)Quote:“We’re excited to open Regnum The Crown as the latest chapter in our hospitality story,” said a spokesperson for Regnum Hotels. “The new property builds on everything our guests value — high-quality service, refined surroundings, and a genuine connection to the destination.”Notes to Editors:Opening Date: 1 June 2025Location: Belek, Antalya, TurkeyIdeal For: Families, couples, wellness travellers, and golf enthusiastsNearest Airport: Antalya International Airport (AYT)Website: www.regnumhotels.com Press Enquiries & Media Assets: High-resolution images , fact sheets, and interviews with Regnum Hotels' senior team are available on request.Contact:Joseph HaganE: joe@streamlinepr.co.uk

