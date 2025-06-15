Biomonitoring Programs Reveal Widespread PFAS Exposure in U.S. Population

PFAS blood testing helps uncover hidden exposure—Legal Claim Assistant explains how biomonitoring supports health and legal action.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of nationwide environmental health assessments, biomonitoring programs have detected widespread exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the U.S. population. Legal Claim Assistant underscores the importance of PFAS blood testing in communities located near industrial or military sources of contamination.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) show that most Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood. These findings stem from years of research and have been published in the CDC’s National Report on Human Exposure to Environmental Chemicals.“PFAS blood testing offers a clearer picture of exposure levels in individuals and communities,” said Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “This data can inform both medical monitoring and environmental policy.”Understanding PFAS Blood TestingPFAS biomonitoring typically involves testing for specific compounds such as PFOA, PFOS, and GenX. Certified laboratories analyze blood samples to quantify PFAS concentrations in parts per billion (ppb). These tests are often conducted by government health agencies, occupational health researchers, or private clinics in known exposure areas.The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) notes that biomonitoring does not determine whether PFAS exposure has caused illness. However, elevated levels may support further medical evaluation and risk communication. (Source)Exposure Context and Public Health ConsiderationsThe Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified common PFAS exposure sources, including drinking water, food packaging, industrial emissions, and consumer products. Individuals in proximity to military installations, airports, or fluorochemical plants may be at higher risk due to legacy contamination or occupational contact.While health outcomes depend on numerous factors, some scientific studies have explored associations between PFAS exposure and certain health effects. These include potential links to liver function changes, thyroid hormone disruption, and reduced vaccine response. More research is ongoing to clarify the extent and implications of these associations.“For individuals with elevated PFAS levels and related medical concerns, the testing data may support informed discussions with healthcare providers,” Miller added.Legal Guidance for Affected IndividualsLegal Claim Assistant connects individuals concerned about PFAS exposure with law firms experienced in environmental and toxic tort litigation. For some individuals, blood testing results may assist in establishing exposure history as part of a broader legal claim—especially in areas with confirmed contamination.Free case evaluations are available for those who suspect PFAS exposure due to contaminated water, occupational settings, or military service.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a national referral platform that connects individuals impacted by environmental hazards and consumer product-related harm with experienced legal teams. The organization provides free case evaluations and informational support for residents in all 50 states.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistantnicky@legalclaimassistant.com

