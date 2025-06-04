Traceability for All: Sea Eagle & ENSESO4Food at GS1 Connect 2025

Craig Reeves showing paper label on dock Most affordable Food Traceability Solution

Sea Eagle Market and ENSESO4Food show how small food businesses achieve FSMA 204 traceability, build trust, and unlock growth with affordable digital tools.

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENSESO4Food and Sea Eagle Market will showcase the real-world success of small food businesses in achieving traceability at GS1 Connect 2025.



Beaufort, SC: May 6, 2025, Based in South Carolina, ENSESO4Food is a technology firm dedicated to enabling all kinds of food companies, big and small, announced today that CEO John Moss will co-present with Craig Reaves of Sea Eagle Market at GS1 Connect 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 12:00 to 12:30 PM Their discussion will focus on how operational value for resource-strapped companies all along the food supply chain may be driven by digital traceability.

The talk will discuss how TRAKKEY, ENSESO4Food's traceability SaaS platform, was implemented by South Carolina seafood company Sea Eagle Market to enable inventory visibility, record-keeping streamlining, and adoption by bigger retail and wholesale purchasers. Sea Eagle's journey via a digital bootstrap from a paper system to employing TRAKKEY, ENSESO4Food's traceability SaaS platform, and implementing GS1 Standards will be covered in this presentation, therefore producing FSMA 204-compliant traceability and transparency in seafood.

Attendees will learn about the logical advantages of implementation, including improved data integrity, simplified record-keeping, enhanced inventory visibility, stronger supply chain interactions, better acceptance by larger retail and wholesale buyers, improved branding, and increased consumer trust.

The talk will show how Sea Eagle Market adopted TRAKKEY. Originally developed to manage large enterprise-level quantities, TRAKKEY is dynamically designed to scale down and support harvesters, co-ops, distributors, and food hubs with user-friendly tools and affordable implementation.

"Traceability is no longer optional for small suppliers that want to remain competitive," stated John Moss, CEO of ENSESO4Food. "Larger buyers expect digital records and improved transparency. The food sector is headed toward full transparency. TRAKKEY is designed to enable small food companies to quickly satisfy those needs with tools within their means and without interfering with their operations."

Craig Reaves, Owner of Sea Eagle Market and Southern Shrimp Alliance Board Member, said, "ENSESO4Food's TRAKKEY solution matched our workflow and enabled us to create records of our First Landing, Traceable Lot Codes, Packing, Transformations, Receiving and Shipping that give me visibility into my inventory and customer deliveries that I have never had before. The output of TRAKKEY has proven to be a valuable marketing and branding help for me to combat non-compliant imported farmed shrimp flooding the market today."

Beyond seafood, ENSESO4Food is aggressively helping small-scale producers in other sectors, such as farm coop aggregators, farm-to-school programs, organic, and GAP-certified programs, with traceability that delivers immediate business value. From improved supply chain communication to effective production planning, the technology is enabling companies that lacked access to enterprise-grade capabilities to level the playing field.

The presentation additionally highlights ENSESO4Food's "Know Your Food" initiative, in which food producers and their partners' storytelling of the food connects harvesters to consumers and thereby strengthens trust at all levels of the chain.

Visit https://www.gs1us.org/education-and-events/events/gs1-connect to find further information on GS1 Connect 2025.

