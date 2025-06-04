DealPotential Repositions as Private Company Data Aggregator for Investment Firms in Private Markets

Visualizing how DealPotential empowers investors with real-time signals and deep company intelligence.

DealPotential strengthens its position as the go-to platform for private market investors with smarter data, AI-powered insights, and predictive signals.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealPotential , a Sweden-based investment intelligence platform, today announced its refined strategic positioning as a private company data aggregator supporting investment firms operating in private markets.This shift reflects the growing need among private investors in Asia and globally for detailed, company-level insights amid increasingly complex market dynamics.DealPotential’s solution collects proprietary data from millions of privately-owned companies and applies advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, to deliver real-time, actionable insights.“Our users have always valued the breadth and quality of our data.This next step in our evolution reflects what we’ve heard from investment firms: the most powerful investment signals begin with the company itself.”Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotentialKey solution upgrades include:Enriched company profiles with enhanced insights into business performance, growth outlook, and risk factorsA newly designed interface that fits seamlessly into the daily workflow of private market investorsCustomizable, real-time data delivery based on user-defined strategies and filtersThis strategic adjustment aligns with the wider market movement toward data-centric, agile decision-making in private markets. DealPotential’s structured, contextual data empowers investors to spot opportunities earlier and streamline due diligence processes.AvailabilityAbout DealPotentialDealPotential offers access to data on millions of private companies around the world. Its solution supports investment firms with smarter sourcing, quicker due diligence, and timely, actionable insights.Media ContactGrowth Manager

