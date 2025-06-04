Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,024 in the last 365 days.

DealPotential Repositions as Private Company Data Aggregator for Investment Firms in Private Markets

DealPotential’s platform showing private company data, investment signals, competitive analysis, and market insights for private market investors.

Visualizing how DealPotential empowers investors with real-time signals and deep company intelligence.

DealPotential strengthens its position as the go-to platform for private market investors with smarter data, AI-powered insights, and predictive signals.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPotential, a Sweden-based investment intelligence platform, today announced its refined strategic positioning as a private company data aggregator supporting investment firms operating in private markets.

This shift reflects the growing need among private investors in Asia and globally for detailed, company-level insights amid increasingly complex market dynamics.

DealPotential’s solution collects proprietary data from millions of privately-owned companies and applies advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, to deliver real-time, actionable insights.
“Our users have always valued the breadth and quality of our data.

This next step in our evolution reflects what we’ve heard from investment firms: the most powerful investment signals begin with the company itself.”
Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotential


Key solution upgrades include:

Enriched company profiles with enhanced insights into business performance, growth outlook, and risk factors

A newly designed interface that fits seamlessly into the daily workflow of private market investors

Customizable, real-time data delivery based on user-defined strategies and filters


This strategic adjustment aligns with the wider market movement toward data-centric, agile decision-making in private markets. DealPotential’s structured, contextual data empowers investors to spot opportunities earlier and streamline due diligence processes.
Availability

About DealPotential
DealPotential offers access to data on millions of private companies around the world. Its solution supports investment firms with smarter sourcing, quicker due diligence, and timely, actionable insights.

Media Contact
Growth Manager

Sofie Gullström
dealpotential
+46 70 317 62 32
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DealPotential Repositions as Private Company Data Aggregator for Investment Firms in Private Markets

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more