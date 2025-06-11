Legal Claim Assistant Shares Research Insights on Prenatal PFAS Exposure and Child Health

Scientific agencies report associations between prenatal PFAS exposure and child health indicators—Legal Claim Assistant offers public information.

Pregnancy should be a safe time, but PFAS exposure has quietly put many mothers and children at risk without their knowledge.” — Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is highlighting a growing area of public health research focused on the potential effects of PFAS exposure during pregnancy. According to studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and independent research institutions, prenatal exposure to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) has been associated with various developmental and health outcomes in children.PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foam. These compounds are persistent in the environment and have been detected in the blood of most Americans, including pregnant individuals.Source: CDC PFAS Overview – https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/health-effects/index.html “The data emerging from multiple studies helps guide awareness around early-life PFAS exposure and the need for public health monitoring,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant.Key Research FindingsThe National Institutes of Health and various peer-reviewed studies have reported associations—not proven causal links—between prenatal PFAS exposure and:- Reduced birth weight- Delays in developmental milestones- Disruption of thyroid hormone levels in newborns- Lower vaccine antibody response- Increased body fat in early childhoodA 2022 report by the National Academies of Sciences includes PFAS exposure as a factor warranting health screening in certain populations.Source: https://www.nationalacademies.org/our-work/guidance-on-pfas-testing-and-health-outcomes Populations and Geographic ExposureCommunities located near military installations, airports, and industrial facilities have been the subject of EPA investigations regarding PFAS in local water supplies. Pregnant individuals in these areas may have experienced unintentional exposure before public advisories or testing protocols were established.“Families living near PFAS-affected areas may benefit from additional information about past exposure and the health monitoring resources now available,” Miller adds.Legal Referral SupportLegal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations to individuals who suspect their family may have experienced health complications potentially related to prenatal PFAS exposure. The organization connects users with legal teams experienced in environmental exposure and toxic tort law.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide legal referral platform connecting individuals and families affected by chemical exposure and environmental contamination with law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and supports access to experienced legal counsel.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistantnicky@legalclaimassistant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.