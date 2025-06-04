Legal Claim Assistant Observes Increase in PFAS Lawsuits Filed by Local Governments

Cities and utilities are stepping up to demand justice for PFAS pollution—and helping uncover decades of hidden industry knowledge.” — Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant reports a noticeable increase in legal actions filed by municipalities and public water authorities related to PFAS contamination in 2025. The organization notes that local governments in several states are initiating legal proceedings to recover costs associated with environmental cleanup, drinking water treatment, and long-term public health protection.PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic chemicals used in industrial processes and consumer products. Their persistence in the environment and links to adverse health outcomes have prompted a growing number of lawsuits from communities that allege significant contamination of soil and water systems.“Municipalities are taking action to address the impact of PFAS on public infrastructure,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Many are seeking reimbursement for past and future costs tied to water treatment and environmental monitoring.”Notable Legal Developments in 2025According to publicly available court filings and industry monitoring, city- and utility-led PFAS lawsuits have been filed in states such as Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. These legal actions often name major chemical manufacturers and seek damages related to contamination caused by firefighting foam, industrial discharges, or landfill leachate.In addition to financial recovery, some of these cases have resulted in increased testing, public reporting, and regulatory action at the state level.Individual Cases Still OngoingWhile municipal claims represent a growing trend, Legal Claim Assistant continues to assist individuals affected by PFAS exposure. The organization offers free case evaluations for people who have lived near contaminated sites and have been diagnosed with medical conditions potentially linked to PFAS, including certain cancers, reproductive issues, or thyroid disorders.“Both individual and community claims play a role in addressing the broader impact of PFAS,” adds Miller. “Legal Claim Assistant helps ensure that individuals also understand their rights.”About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a national legal referral platform that connects individuals and communities impacted by environmental contamination with law firms experienced in toxic tort and environmental litigation. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations across all 50 U.S. states.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistantnicky@legalclaimassistant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

