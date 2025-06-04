Finnish Innovation Launches to Support Real-Time Leadership Coaching with AI-Powered Digital Twin Technology
Novogain AI is a smart leadership copilot; advising managers, predicting team risks, and guiding actions, based on real-time data and AI-powered simulation.
Unlike static HR tools, Novogain AI builds a digital twin of the team, continuously analyzing the work environment and offering tailored solutions to improve productivity and well-being.
“It’s like having a world-class management consultant in your pocket — but smarter, faster, and always available,” says Dr. Marko Kesti, organizational productivity researcher and developer of the tool.
Measurable Results: €2,000–€4,000 per Employee
Pilots across industries show clear impact. Organizations using Novogain AI report:
• Improved team performance and well-being
• Reduced sick leave and turnover risks
• Annual profit increase of €2,000–€4,000 per employee
The system also shows the ROI of every leadership decision and estimates the financial benefits of specific actions — something no human coach can offer in real time.
A New Category of Smart Management Tools
Novogain AI is not a chatbot - it's an intelligent decision-support system powered by a combination of:
• Bayesian networks for understanding complex team dynamics
• Reinforcement learning AI to simulate and optimize decisions over time
• A digital twin of the team, which predicts how actions will affect well-being and performance
This combination enables Novogain AI to tackle complex and "wicked" management challenges, such as team dysfunction, declining motivation, or hidden productivity barriers. AI goes beyond metrics and deliver strategically optimal guidance - tailored to the manager, the team, and the situation.
"It's like an AI strategist that understands people," says Dr. Kesti. "It doesn't just react - it learns and predicts what will work”
Available for Pilots and Partnerships
Novogain AI is now available for international pilot projects and partnerships. It is ideal for companies looking to:
• Modernize leadership development
• Improve team performance and retention
• Adopt measurable, people-centered AI solutions
Contact for media, demos, and pilot inquiries:
Dr. Marko Kesti
Founder, Playgain / Novogain
📩 marko.kesti@novogain.ai
🌐 https://novogain.ai/novogain-ai
📞 +358 40 717 8006
Book a demo: https://cal.com/markokesti
Introduction video showing Novogain AI key features
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.