Finnish Innovation Launches to Support Real-Time Leadership Coaching with AI-Powered Digital Twin Technology

Welcome to Novogain AI assistant Novogain AI solves team challenges and show payback Novogain AI is using wise gen AI promts to create improvement actions

Novogain AI is a smart leadership copilot; advising managers, predicting team risks, and guiding actions, based on real-time data and AI-powered simulation.

It’s like having a world-class management consultant in your pocket” — Marko Kesti

OULU, FINLAND, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI system is redefining how team leaders develop their management skills and solve real workplace problems. Developed in Finland, Novogain AI acts like a personal leadership coach that advises managers, predicts team risks, and guides actions — all based on real-time data.Unlike static HR tools, Novogain AI builds a digital twin of the team, continuously analyzing the work environment and offering tailored solutions to improve productivity and well-being.“It’s like having a world-class management consultant in your pocket — but smarter, faster, and always available,” says Dr. Marko Kesti, organizational productivity researcher and developer of the tool.Measurable Results: €2,000–€4,000 per EmployeePilots across industries show clear impact. Organizations using Novogain AI report:• Improved team performance and well-being• Reduced sick leave and turnover risks• Annual profit increase of €2,000–€4,000 per employeeThe system also shows the ROI of every leadership decision and estimates the financial benefits of specific actions — something no human coach can offer in real time.A New Category of Smart Management ToolsNovogain AI is not a chatbot - it's an intelligent decision-support system powered by a combination of:• Bayesian networks for understanding complex team dynamics• Reinforcement learning AI to simulate and optimize decisions over time• A digital twin of the team, which predicts how actions will affect well-being and performanceThis combination enables Novogain AI to tackle complex and "wicked" management challenges, such as team dysfunction, declining motivation, or hidden productivity barriers. AI goes beyond metrics and deliver strategically optimal guidance - tailored to the manager, the team, and the situation."It's like an AI strategist that understands people," says Dr. Kesti. "It doesn't just react - it learns and predicts what will work”Available for Pilots and PartnershipsNovogain AI is now available for international pilot projects and partnerships. It is ideal for companies looking to:• Modernize leadership development• Improve team performance and retention• Adopt measurable, people-centered AI solutionsContact for media, demos, and pilot inquiries:Dr. Marko KestiFounder, Playgain / Novogain📩 marko.kesti@novogain.ai📞 +358 40 717 8006Book a demo: https://cal.com/markokesti

Introduction video showing Novogain AI key features

