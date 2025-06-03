Digital SafeRoom Protects Sensitive Conversations And Negotiations From The Surge In AI Cybercrime And Fraud

It's Time to Move Away from Email for Sensitive Communications and Negotiations.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the massive surge in AI-driven crime, DropVault, the secure choice for sensitive and private communications today announced the launch of the DropVault SafeRoom, a simple but powerful way to protect your conversations, communications, documents, and inner circle.As AI continues to accelerate every type of cybercrime, scam, and fraud and pushing global losses towards $1 trillion per month, email should no longer be used to conduct sensitive business, discussions, or negotiations.Led by one of the world’s longest-serving cybersecurity experts, DropVault SafeRoom boasts dozens of essential security and privacy features:- Move sensitive conversations and negotiations away from e-mail where they're highly vulnerable to phishing and business e-mail compromise attacks, deepfake threats, wire fraud, and numerous other cyber risks and scams.- Bring your advisors, business partners, and family into a safe space where every conversation is automatically encrypted, secure, confidential, and private.- Save and track every encrypted document and conversation, add watermarks and e-signatures, and always know who's opening, viewing, modifying, or sharing.- Assign and track tasks and projects, escalate time-sensitive projects, allow users to amend and sign contracts and agreements, and automatically delete any document or conversation when it's no longer relevant.- Create smaller SafeRooms accessible only to specific groups like tax advisors, legal advisors, investors, or family members.“E-mail has never been a secure, private, or efficient way to conduct sensitive conversations or complex negotiations,” said Neal O'Farrell, CEO of DropVault and 40-year veteran of cybersecurity and encryption. “The surge in AI cybercrime and fraud has just magnified every risk which is why a DropVault SafeRoom is a much smarter alternative.”The DropVault SafeRoom is ideally suited for business owners and entrepreneurs, investor groups, and high net worth families. Prices start at $49 per month for a single user and 500 contacts. To learn more please visit www.mydropvault.com/personal About DropVaultDropVault brings more than 40 years of experience in cyber security and encryption to the fight against AI-assisted crime, making encrypted communications easy and accessible for everyone. Current users of DropVault range from single-person CPA firms to global airlines, banks, and wealth managers. The company has offices in Cincinnati Ohio and Dublin Ireland. For more information visit www.mydropvault.com

