Global Hemp Fiber Market Set For 36.4% Growth, Reaching $71.96 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemp fiber market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, set to escalate from $15.09 billion in 2024 to $20.77 billion in 2025 at an aggressively promising compound annual growth rate CAGR of 37.7%. The surge in value stems from renewed interest in hemp cultivation, environmental sustainability demands, textile and fashion industry demand, diversification in agriculture, nutrient-rich soil improvement and, an increasing awareness of sustainable textile selections.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Hemp Fiber Market Size?

Fasten your seatbelts as we take off into the future of the hemp fiber industry. Predictions indicate an astronomical increase in the market size, soaring to $71.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 36.4%. Such expectations are carved out by the collaboration of several factors, such as advancements in processing technologies, innovations in product development, the adoption in paper and pulp industry, and integration in automotive and construction.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6731&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Hemp Fiber Market?

Market forces that have driven robust growth include the diversification in agriculture, rising awareness of the sustainable textile industry, as well as an increased understanding of the value of nutrient-rich soil. However, this is merely the tip of the iceberg. Legislation supporting the cultivation of hemp, coupled with a global population surge, a focus on a circular economy, and the broadening of hemp-based textiles is projected to further the market size.

One cannot plausibly talk about the skyrocketing market trend without acknowledging industrial hemp and its pivotal role in this ascension. The increasing legalization to cultivate industrial hemp is expected to propel the growth of the hemp fiber market into the future. Originating from the plant species Cannabis sativa, industrial hemp has gained global recognition as a resource for manufacturing a sea of industrial and consumer products. A valuable storehouse of fiber and seeds, the versatile plant offers multifaceted advantages that transcend traditional crop cultivation benefits.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Hemp Fiber Market Landscape?

The rising legalization of industrial hemp cultivation is fueling the production of hemp fiber. The hemp fiber market owes much of its dynamic growth to robust participation by industry giants including Shenyang beijiang, BaFa Holding BV, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC, and Hemp Oil Canada Inc. These companies are not only driving the industry dynamics but also pushing the boundaries of product innovation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemp-fiber-global-market-report

How Is the Global Hemp Fiber Market Segmented?

Hemp-based period care products are an innovative category curated by big corporations to secure a competitive edge in the market. Emerging market segments include types of hemp fibers: Long Bast and Short Core fibers, sourced from both organic and conventional origins and utilized in food, beverages, personal care products, textiles, and pharmaceuticals among other applications.

The hemp fiber market, as interesting as it may appear, is a diverse realm segmented into various categories. Long Bast Fibers are used in textiles, ropes, and composite materials, known for their strength and durability. On the other hand, Short Core Fibers, which are softer and less strong compared to Long Fibers, are employed in insulation, paper, and biodegradable plastics.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Hemp Fiber Market?

Asia-Pacific rightfully claims the throne as the biggest player in the hemp fiber market as of 2024, closely followed by Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. As globalization spreads its wings and legislative barriers fade into oblivion, we can expect the market to propagate its boundaries further.

Browse More Similar Reports –

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-fibers-global-market-report

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Apparel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apparel-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.