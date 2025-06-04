Abbey Croftson Expands Coverage to Scandinavian Markets

Abbey Croftson expands into Scandinavia, offering full platform access to investors in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland with full compliance.

HONG KONG, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abbey Croftson , a Hong Kong-based investment firm serving institutional and sophisticated retail clients, has expanded its regulatory coverage to include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. The move marks a significant step in the company’s broader international expansion strategy and reflects its commitment to compliant global access.This development enables Abbey Croftson to legally onboard and support investors across the Scandinavian region through enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and cross-border compliance protocols. Clients in these markets will now have direct access to Abbey Croftson’s full offering, including actively managed portfolios, structured strategies, and alternative investment products.“Scandinavia is home to highly engaged, forward-thinking investors, both institutional and retail,” said James Shaw, Managing Partner at Abbey Croftson. “We’re pleased to offer direct, compliant access to our platform and to continue building long-term partnerships in the region.”Abbey Croftson’s infrastructure is designed for cross-border deployment, supporting clients in over a dozen jurisdictions with scalable, secure investment solutions. Additional market entries are expected in Q4 2025 as part of the firm’s continued European expansion.About Abbey CroftsonAbbey Croftson is a global investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong, delivering institutional-grade portfolio strategies to sophisticated retail and professional investors. The firm combines yield innovation, capital preservation, and risk-managed growth across both traditional and alternative asset classes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.