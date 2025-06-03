Top Trend In In-Game Advertising Market 2025: Surging Number Of Gamers Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-game advertising market has been expanding rapidly in the past few years and is poised for significant growth in the future. It is set to increase from $9.84 billion in 2024 to $11.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This remarkable growth in the historic period is the result of advancements in gaming platforms, acceptance of in-game advertising, the rise of targeted advertising capabilities, and breakthroughs in measurement and analytics tools and dynamic in-game ad insertion IGAI.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The in-game advertising Market Size?

Over the next few years, the in-game advertising market size is projected to soar to $18.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. Factors that will drive growth during the forecast period include sophisticated data analytics and measurement tools, the worldwide development of the gaming industry, innovative ad formats, rising popularity of mobile gaming, and increased investment in the gaming industry. The forecast period will also see key trends such as monetization for game developers, interactive and engaging ad formats, the emergence of e-sports and live events, brand partnerships and sponsorships, and a rise in the gaming audience.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8982&type=smp

What's Propelling The Growth Of The In-Game Advertising Market?

A surge in smartphone use is set to boost the market's growth in the years to come. A smartphone, which comes equipped with a built-in computer and additional features such as an operating system, web browsing, and software application support, plays a crucial role in in-game advertising. Advertisers and marketers utilize smartphones to run various mobile-centric marketing campaigns to reach the maximum targeted audience and generate substantial income.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The In-Game Advertising Market Landscape?

Major players in the in-game advertising market include Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd, Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd, Motive Interactive Inc, Playwire LLC, WPP Plc., Activision Blizzard Media Ltd, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, AdInMo Ltd, Flurry Inc., Bidstack Ltd, HotPlay Co. Ltd, Giftgaming Ltd, and Adscape International LLC. These firms are strategically partnering to allow advertisers to place ads in Gameloft's open-world action-adventure game Gangstar Vegas and reap mutual benefits and success.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-game-advertising-global-market-report

How Is The In-Game Advertising Market Segmented?

In this report, the market is segmented in the following way:

1 By Type: Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming

2 By Platform: Mobile, Computing, Console

3 By Applications: Online, Standalone

Subsegments:

1 By Static Ads: Billboards, Posters, Product Placement

2 By Dynamic Ads: Video Ads, Interactive Ads, Real-Time Bidding Ads

3 By Advergaming: Branded Games, Sponsorship Of Existing Games, Custom Game Development

What Are The Regional Insights Of The In-Game Advertising Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the in-game advertising market. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ regions. It boasts an impressive repository of comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With access to 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay one step ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.