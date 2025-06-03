Healthcare VC Leader Ryan McKindles Brings Founder-Focused Lens to House of Bricks® Advisory Board

Healthcare VC Ryan McKindles joins House of Bricks® to guide founders with deep startup, legal, and investment expertise.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Bricks , the execution-first advisory platform for Seed to Series A founders, proudly announces the appointment of Ryan McKindles, Managing Partner at Caduceus Capital Partners, to its Advisory Board. A seasoned healthcare investor, entrepreneur, and attorney, McKindles brings more than two decades of strategic, legal, and operational experience to the mission of scaling founder-led companies — Brick by Brick As co-founder and former president of Healthrise, McKindles played a pivotal role in building one of the most respected revenue cycle platforms in healthcare, serving over 25 health systems and managing more than $35 billion in revenue. Now at the helm of Caduceus Capital Partners, he leads investments in emerging digital health and healthcare service ventures.“Ryan’s journey mirrors the kind of founders we serve — disciplined, data-driven, and determined to create real outcomes, not just headlines,” said Adam House Sr., Founder and CEO of House of Bricks. “His operational empathy, venture expertise, and deep understanding of complex systems will help our founders go further, faster — with the right foundation.”“What House of Bricksis doing resonates deeply with me,” said McKindles. “There’s no shortage of advice in the startup world but execution is everything. I’m excited to empower founders who are ready to go beyond frameworks and actually build.”McKindles joins House of Bricksat a key inflection point as the company expands its S.I.M.P.L.E. Operating Systems - S.O.S.™ (Strategy, Innovation, Measurement, People, Leverage, Execution), launches its Advisory Board, and scales its fee + equity model to empower founders to accelerate growth, do more with less, and increase enterprise value.He also supports House of Bricks’ broader mission helping veterans transition from the battlefield to the boardroom, providing them with a trusted tribe for the next stage of life. With a growing founder community and a focus on relationship capital, House of Bricksis building more than businesses; it's building a movement.

