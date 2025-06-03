Global Tea Market Growth: Projected to Reach to $75.5 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 6.3% CAGR

Tea Global Market Report 2025

The global tea market has experienced strong growth in the recent past and is poised to continue on this upward trajectory in future. From $55.67 billion in 2024, it's projected to grow to $59.23 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This considerable growth in the historic period is largely attributed to cultural significance and tradition, health and wellness trends, globalization and access to varieties, rising disposable incomes, marketing and branding strategies.

What's The Projection For The Tea Market's Future?

The tea market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $75.5 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The future growth can be attributed to factors such as premiumization and specialty teas, functional and health-boosting teas, sustainability and ethical sourcing, innovation in tea formats, E-Commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Tea Market?

Driving the growth of the tea market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with tea consumption. With more consumers looking to make lifestyle choices that positively impact their physical and mental well-being, tea consumption - known for aiding cardiovascular and metabolic health, boosting the immune system, fighting inflammation, and reducing the risk of diseases like cancer and heart disease - is expected to surge.

Who Are The Majors Players In The Tea Market?

Major companies operating in the tea market include Nestlé S.A., Unilever PLC, Associated British Foods plc, ITO EN Ltd., Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

What Trends Are Influencing The Tea Market?

Key industry players are chiefly focusing on developing new product innovations, such as specialty iced teas, designed specifically to be served cold over ice. Often offering a refreshing and fruity flavor profile and composed of a variety of ingredients such as fruit, herbs, and spices, these special blends are a strategic move to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Tea Market Segmented?

The tea market addressed in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit Or Herbal Tea, Other Types

2 By Packaging: Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paper Boards, Aluminum Tins, Tea Bags

3 By Distribution Channel: Super Markets Or Hyper Markets, Special Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1 By Green Tea: Loose Leaf Green Tea, Bagged Green Tea, Matcha

2 By Black Tea: Loose Leaf Black Tea, Bagged Black Tea, Flavored Black Tea

3 By Oolong Tea: Loose Leaf Oolong Tea, Bagged Oolong Tea

4 By Fruit Or Herbal Tea: Fruit Blends, Herbal Blends, Caffeine-Free Options

5 By Other Types: White Tea, Pu-erh Tea, Rooibos Tea, Specialty Teas

What Are The Regional Insights On The Tea Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tea market in 2024. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global tea market in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

