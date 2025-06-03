Global Events Industry Market To Reach 1930.26 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 9.4%

Events Industry Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The events industry market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1227.3 billion in 2024 to $1346.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising religious and cultural festivals, the rise of public fairs, changing consumer preferences, focus on sustainability, and government sponsorship and regulation.

Where Is The Events Industry Market Headed In The Future?

The events industry market growth is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $1930.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The rise in popularity of sports leagues is expected to propel the growth of the events industry market going forward.
What's Fueling Events Industry Massive Growth?

Sports leagues are organized groups of teams or individual athletes that compete against each other in a structured format over a specific period, typically governed by established rules and regulations. The increasing number of sports leagues is due to the growing popularity of sports among both participants and audiences, the rising availability of resources for organizing events, and the expansion of broadcasting and digital media. The events industry provides the necessary infrastructure, such as venue management, ticketing, and promotional activities, to facilitate live sporting leagues that attract large audiences and foster community engagement.

Who Are The Big Players In Events Industry Market?

Major companies operating in the events industry market are Live Nation Entertainment Inc., RELX Group PLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., BCD Group Inc., Freeman Company, Informa PLC, ATPI Ltd., GL Events SA, Reed Exhibitions Limited, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Cvent Inc., MCH Group AG, Clarion Events Ltd., Emerald Holding, Hyve Group plc, Questex LLC, Access Destination Services LLC, Bizzabo Inc., Social Tables Inc., Outback Concerts LLC, Riviera Events LLC, IMEX Group Ltd., Eventful Inc., CL Events Limited, Entertaining Asia Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Of Events Industry Market?

Major companies operating in the events industry market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as event management software solutions, to improve various aspects of event management, including registration and billing processes. An event management software solution in the events industry is a digital tool designed to help event organizers plan, execute, and manage events efficiently. These software solutions streamline various aspects of event planning, from logistics and registration to marketing and post-event analysis.

How Is The Events Industry Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Music Concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions And Conferences, Corporate Events And Seminar, Other Types
2 By Age Group: Below 20 Years, 21–40 Years, Above 40 Years
3 By Revenue Source: Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, Food And Beverage, Other Revenue Sources
4 By Organizer: Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Other Organizers

Subsegments:
1 By Music Concerts: Live Music Performances, Virtual Concerts, Music Festivals, Album Launch Events, Tour Concerts
2 By Festivals: Cultural Festivals, Religious Festivals, Food And Wine Festivals, Film Festivals, Arts And Craft Festivals
3 By Sports: Professional Sports Leagues, International Sporting Events, Esports Tournaments, Marathons and Races, Local and Community Sports Events
4 By Exhibitions And Conferences: Trade Shows, Product Launches, Industry-Specific Conferences, Networking Events, Virtual Exhibitions And Conferences
5 By Corporate Events and Seminars: Business Meetings, Team-Building Events, Corporate Training Seminars, Product Presentations, Shareholder Meetings
6 By Other Types: Weddings, Charity And Fundraising Events, Social And Private Parties, Award Ceremonies, Fashion Shows

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Events Industry Market?
Europe was the largest region in the events industry market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the events industry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

