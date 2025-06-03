Beverly Cole Appointed to Board of Directors of All Sports Television Network

Beverly Cole All Sports Television Network

Veteran Board Leader and Former Federal Regulator Joins Sports Media Network to Drive Strategic Growth

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) is proud to announce that Beverly Cole has joined its Board of Directors, bringing with her a powerful combination of boardroom leadership, regulatory expertise, and global business acumen.

Beverly Cole is a nationally recognized corporate director and founder, with experience spanning investment, regulation, strategic sourcing, and entertainment. She currently serves on the boards of Founders First Capital and Baton Valley, and is the founder of Cole Renwick, LLC and HIA&J, Inc. Ms. Cole is a former Federal FDIC and SBA regulator, public board member, and liquidator, and held senior roles in strategic sourcing and marketing with a global media and entertainment firm.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of All Sports Television Network,” said Beverly Cole. “ALL SPORTS’s inclusive and global vision for sports broadcasting speaks to the values I’ve built my career on—governance, innovation, and strategic growth. I’m excited to contribute to ALL SPORTS’s evolution as a trailblazer in sports media.”

Ms. Cole’s public service includes appointments to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Economic Advisory Council, the SBA Innovative Investment Committee, and various state insurance advisory committees and task forces. She is a former board member of both the National Association of Corporate Directors, Pacific Southwest (NACD) and the Private Directors Association, and an active member of the Corporate Directors Roundtable of Orange County and Executive Women on Boards (EWOB).

“Beverly Cole is a world-class executive with unmatched regulatory insight and a sharp eye for opportunity,” said Roger Neal Smith, President and Chairman of the Board at ALL SPORTS. “Her appointment reinforces our commitment to leadership that reflects integrity, strategy, and impact.”

Larry Taylor, ALL SPORTS’s Lead Director, added: “Beverly brings decades of experience in board governance and investment strategy. Her perspective and leadership will strengthen our board and advance ALL SPORTS’s position in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Ms. Cole holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a JD from Fordham University, and is an alumna of Boston University.



