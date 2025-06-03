Empress Editions Visionaries Acquires World Rights to Groundbreaking Title by Bestselling Author Sara Connell

THE DOWNLOAD: Rewiring Your Brain for the Miraculous

Sara Connell is the voice we need in this cultural moment. THE DOWNLOAD is the perfect launch for Empress Visionaries—our new home for women redefining leadership, legacy, and possibility in midlife.” — Alisa Kennedy Jones, Publisher of Empress Editions

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empress Editions , the leading independent publisher centering midlife women’s voices, proudly announces the debut of its new imprint, Empress Visionaries, with the release of its flagship title: THE DOWNLOAD: Rewiring Your Brain for the Miraculous by bestselling author and transformational coach Sara Connell In this paradigm-shifting work of narrative nonfiction, Connell explores the dynamic intersection between neuroscience, the mechanics of creative flow, and the spectrum of divine experience. Drawing from cutting-edge research, real-world case studies, and her own encounters with expanded states of consciousness, THE DOWNLOAD invites readers into a wholly original inquiry: What happens when the brain becomes a vessel for the miraculous?“Sara Connell is the voice we need in this cultural moment,” says Alisa Kennedy Jones, Publisher of Empress Editions. “She bridges the rigor of science with the awe of the sacred, crafting a book that is both intellectually expansive and soulfully resonant. THE DOWNLOAD is the perfect launch for Empress Visionaries—our new home for women redefining leadership, legacy, and possibility in midlife.”Set for global release on October 6, 2026, THE DOWNLOAD will be brought to market with the full force of Simon & Schuster’s global sales and distribution network, ensuring widespread availability across all formats—hardcover, paperback, ebook, audiobook, and special editions.A ten-city media and bookstore tour, a national publicity campaign, and strategic partnerships with thought leadership platforms, women’s networks, and cultural institutions will support the launch, positioning THE DOWNLOAD as a seminal guide for readers navigating midlife reinvention, spiritual inquiry, and creative emergence.Sara Connell, author of Bringing in Finn and founder of the Thought Leader Academy , is a sought-after speaker and coach whose work has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Network, TEDx, Forbes, and Good Morning America. With THE DOWNLOAD, she offers a rare blend of scientific insight and spiritual acuity—translating the ineffable into the actionable and offering a new lexicon for women daring to channel intuition, innovation, and impact.###About the AuthorSara Connell is a writer, speaker, and founder of the Thought Leader Academy. Her mission is to amplify women’s voices and ideas to change the world. She lives in Chicago with her family.About Empress VisionariesA bold new imprint from Empress Editions, Empress Visionaries is devoted to publishing transformative books on business, creativity, consciousness, and leadership by midlife women who are shaping the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.