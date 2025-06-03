AHA report finds workplace and community violence costs hospitals more than $18 billion annually

The AHA June 2 released a new, comprehensive report that measures the substantial financial resources hospitals and health systems spend on preventing and responding to violence in their facilities and communities. Prepared by Harborview Injury and Prevention Research Center, part of the University of Washington School of Medicine, the report analyzes the financial costs and broader impacts of violence and threatening behavior and found that the total financial cost of violence to hospitals in 2023 was estimated at $18.27 billion. These costs include health care treatment for victims, security staffing for health care facilities, and violence prevention programs and training, among other costs.

“It is an unacceptable reality that those who dedicate their lives to healing should face the threat of violence,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “We know the enormous human and emotional toll violence takes on our communities and caregivers. This report goes beyond that to break down the significant related financial costs incurred upon hospitals and health systems. With the increase in violent events within clinical settings across the country, the resources needed to protect hospital workers and care for victims has grown exponentially. Every member of the health care team bears an enormous risk and burden of this violence. This report is yet another reminder we must do more to protect them.”

The report comes ahead of the ninth annual #HAVhope Friday on June 6. #HAVhope is a national day of awareness to highlight how America’s hospitals and health systems combat violence in their workplaces and communities.