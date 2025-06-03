MPCVault Now Supports Story: Unlocking New Possibilities for On-Chain IP Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPCVault, a leader in secure, non-custodial wallet infrastructure, has integrated with Story’s blockchain, expanding its multi-chain, multi-asset capabilities to include on-chain intellectual property (IP). This integration brings Story’s programmable IP assets to MPCVault’s 1,000+ enterprise users, offering creators, developers, and businesses a new layer of control over their digital assets.Empowering IP Holders with Non-Custodial ControlIn a Web3 ecosystem where data is currency and content is collateral, protecting intellectual property has become paramount. MPCVault’s advanced multiparty computation (MPC) technology ensures enterprise-grade security by eliminating single points of failure and enabling distributed key management.Unlike traditional wallets, MPCVault’s non-custodial solution allows users to maintain full control of their assets while still benefiting from institutional-grade security—a critical feature for IP holders registering and managing assets on Story’s blockchain.Expanding Onchain IP Monetization with MPCVaultFor Story, integrating with MPCVault is a strategic move to expand its IP network and drive liquidity for on-chain IP assets. By connecting with a non-custodial wallet provider trusted by over 1,000 companies, Story enhances the security and reach of its IP ecosystem, positioning itself as the go-to infrastructure for digital content in the AI era.Why MPCVault? Institutional-Grade Security for Web3 IPPowered by cutting-edge MPC technology, MPCVault’s infrastructure mitigates single points of failure by splitting private keys into multiple encrypted shares distributed across separate nodes. This architecture provides the highest protection against breaches and malicious attacks — a critical capability for IP holders managing high-value digital assets.What’s Next?With the integration live, IP holders can now register assets on Story’s IP Portal and manage them seamlessly through MPCVault. Future updates will include expanded support for IP Finance applications, more licensing options, and enhanced analytics for tracking IP usage across the Story ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.