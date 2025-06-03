Governor Hochul Is a Guest on Univision 41

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on Univision 41 with Mariela Salgado. The Governor spoke on the detrimental effects of the Trump administration’s federal cuts on the State of New York, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and congestion pricing.

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: Governor, I think the economy is always a factor. We look from the pandemic; it's been a cycle that’s been affecting everybody — not only New Yorkers, but the entire country — and there's uncertainty. You just approved your Budget, it's been approved. Congratulations about that.

Governor Hochul: Thank you, thank you.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: There's a lot of things that people are going to see right away in their pockets. Thinking as a parent, I think about the lunch they're going to see in schools immediately; more possibilities with child care, that's something that parents are going to see right away. Beautiful.

We have to wait for the child credit, and, correct me if I'm wrong, one thing that there's confusion, and I would like clarification on that, people ask me on the streets — I’m a news reporter, so I'm always on the road, “When are we getting the checks, the inflation checks?” Can you give us clarity on that?

Governor Hochul: My vision for the State and lifting families up who have been hit so hard with our current economy was to put more money back in their pockets. In fact, I said, “Your family is my fight,” and within that, we decided to focus intensely on affordability. And, as you mentioned, there's a $1,000 tax credit for every child under the age of four, $500 for older children. So that's money back in parents' pockets when they file their taxes next year.

We have the largest middle class tax cut in the last 70 years — that's money back in their pockets when they do their taxes; and also covering the cost of school lunches and breakfasts — that's, on average, about $1,600 per child in each family.

And you mentioned the inflation rebates, and this is so important. I've gone to bodegas, I've gone to grocery stores, I've gone all over shopping with moms. I'm a mom, I know what it's like to try to use the coupons and make things stretch. That's going to be $400 in many family's pockets — it's starting this fall.

So when they're getting ready for back-to-school shopping or trying to get ready for the holidays. I know that's an important time. So all of this is being rolled out, but you know what it adds up to? About $5,000 back in families’ pockets at a time when, as you said, the economy is really challenging and people are worried about whether tariffs from the federal administration.

What does a tariff mean? It's a tax. It increases the prices of everything. And our residents have been hit so hard with COVID, and inflation and now the worry that there's going to be — the shelves will be empty when it comes time for Christmas shopping. So families are under duress, stress, and my job as the first Mom Governor is to understand that — I do understand it, but also how can I relieve that stress?

And so, I'm glad you asked because I want people to know that help is on its way.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: It's coming now? This fall?

Governor Hochul: Yes.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: That's great — people were thinking it was next year. So I'm going to mention tariffs because I was jumping to that too because everything is kind of weaving together. Trump administration being on a legal battle right now trying to impose tariffs in other countries, and this is — even though the court international trade has said that he didn't have the — he doesn't have the power to do so to kind of control commerce, but his lawyers claim that there is an emergency at the national level, economic emergency, and it needs to be done and that creates uncertainty, in a way.

And we would like to know how you feel about that — do you agree with President Trump and do you see any impact in New York State in our economy because of tariffs?

Governor Hochul: Seeing very much an impact in New York State, and I'll give you a few examples. First of all, New York City gets much of its produce, it's a grocery, it's food from Upstate farmers. Upstate New York farmers are paying more for everything because of the tariffs, so our own products for the grocery store are going to be more expensive.

People are not coming to our city who are — Canadians are coming from Europe; our tourism is starting to decline and that's going to help start to affect not just our tourism, but also, people would be shopping in stores and helping the economy get stronger by their sales and sales tax revenues that we collect.

So we can feel the effect all over that. I think there'll be a shortage of supplies and shortages of commodities and products that we get from places like China because it's going to be just too expensive, and either the retailers won't buy the product and put it on the shelves or the prices will be higher. That's going to happen as a direct result of the Trump tariffs and I support some targeted tariffs to make sure that we're not being taken advantage of —

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: Right because eventually, wouldn't more tariffs, the taxes — wouldn't that help us eventually? As far as income for the United States.

Governor Hochul: That's assuming that everything made offshore will come back and be made in the United States — everything. We're focused on the economy that has good paying jobs, lifts people up, keeps people not struggling around the poverty line, but really helps families be able to pay for their rent and — if they're able to, fortunate to have a house — pay for the mortgage, and utilities and child care.

But I don't see a lot of those jobs coming back here; I really don't see that happening as a result of this. Just look back to where this economy was back in December, early January. Economists around the world say, “We're in really good shape right now.” People's 401-ks were in better shape, people's savings were better, prices were starting to see a turn downward. And all of a sudden with these tariffs that just sent chaos into the global market, sent chaos into the stores, sent chaos into everyone's lives, and that's what we're trying to process right now, but it's going to have a very negative impact on New York families. That's why we're sounding the alarm about it.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: And the way you do your following Budgets, would that have an impact on your Budget as well?

Governor Hochul: Yeah, of course. Of course. It's going to reduce our revenues that come into the State, and we fund $254 billion worth of services — that’s everything from covering Medicaid, which, as you know in Washington, is very much jeopardized.

Our health care is going to be very negatively impacted, and one out of three New York residents receive Medicaid right now. It's mostly little kids and senior citizens in nursing homes, and they're slashing so much money that people are going to lose health care. Some of our safety net hospitals, whether it's in the Bronx or Brooklyn — where I was yesterday — they're going to lose the support they need to stay alive, and as a result, even people who are not on Medicaid won't have a hospital to go to — their services will be cut.

So there's this huge ripple effect on everyday lives. It's going to affect our Budgets when we try to do what we can with less revenue coming in and less money from the federal government. With Medicaid alone, they're planning to cut $13.5 billion from the State of New York, $3 billion cut from our hospitals. Our hospitals need that federal money and Washington is turning their back on our residents — and basically, it's Robin Hood in reverse. They're taking money from the poor to give tax breaks for the very wealthiest and I am so opposed to that and all New Yorkers I believe should stand with us and oppose that.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: Well, that was my next question that you mentioned actually, that over seven million New Yorkers are enrolled in Medicaid and about a third are children, as you were talking about. My understanding is that the Big Beautiful Bill is aiming to put new restrictions because the Trump administration really wants to make sure that people are using it accordingly but people are going to lose some of their services. So, what can New York do to help them? Why is it a problem for people to work and have hours put in? Why is that going to cancel their services? Why is that going to leave them without Medicaid?

Governor Hochul: What the Republicans have done in the House of Representatives and supported by seven Republicans from the State of New York who were voting against the interest of their own constituents — that passed, it has major cuts to Medicaid and it is not just about people working. But we have the majority of people on Medicaid do go out and earn a paycheck every day; it just doesn't give them enough money, their wages are just too low, and so they need Medicaid. It doesn't mean they're not working.

But, on the other hand, I can't expect little kids to work; I can't expect a senior citizen getting care in a nursing home to work. I mean, it's absolutely unreal. People with disabilities? They can't work. So they've made up this whole dynamic. We're saying, “We won't cut your services. We're just going after the work issue and making them work.”

That's not what the challenge is. They're cutting money to fund tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, and it's just wrong. It's cruel and it hurts the most vulnerable. And this program has been in place for over 60 years and it’s lifted people up and gives them the dignity of health care — everybody deserves it. It's going to create havoc, real problems in the State of New York, because so many people use this primary form of health insurance.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: Is there any place from the Budget that you can take to supplement that?

Governor Hochul: We received $93 billion every year in support from the federal government. There is no state in this country that can make up for all those cuts; and it’s not just Medicaid — it is education cuts, it is child care, it is nutrition programs. At the same time, I'm trying to cover the cost of lunches and breakfast, and put money back in people's pockets. They're making it impossible, harder to survive for struggling families, and that is what is so wrong about this and why here in the State of New York, our view is completely different. I know who I'm fighting for — I'm fighting for New York families and families that start out struggling, but are here because they want to live the American dream and get a chance to get ahead. The federal government is standing in our way.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: I have to touch immigration quickly, Governor, because the Trump administration have cut the DPS which was put in by the Biden administration. Hundreds of thousands benefit from that and now we're seeing ICE agents waiting for people who are trying to do their appointments, hearings and we're seeing people being arrested. What is your take on that? And also, do you agree this being a tool to deport people? And what do you also think about Mayor Adams’ participation in all the plans that the Trump administration has, because some people are considering that a betrayal to the immigrant community?

Governor Hochul: What the ICE agents are doing right now is contrary to what Donald Trump said when he was running for office and what Republicans said when they got elected and now control both Houses in Washington. They said they were only going after the “worst of the worst” criminals: serious offenders, the murderers, the rapists. We want those individuals removed and the State of New York will cooperate with ICE in those cases where you show there's a warrant, or a subpoena or a court order that says, “These individuals have committed these crimes here or in their home country, and all immigrant communities would want them removed to keep us safer.”

But they weren't supposed to go after the people that are working in our bodegas, and working in health care — home health care aids — working in agriculture all around the state, just struggling to lift up their own families. And I think it's important that they're really tricking, people that are following the rules, were granted legal status with temporary protective status — many Venezuelans, in particular. They came here with the promise of a legal status while they applied for asylum, and now they took that away from them and left them here without a legal basis for being here, and now they're exposed and vulnerable.

And those who are checking in, going down to immigration officers and saying, “Here I am. I'm doing what you require me to do as I'm on that path to hopefully receive asylum.” They're setting up traps for them and I'm so appalled by this that there's families being separated, people who did nothing, teenagers pulled from their mothers and sent to a country that they were never raised in as older children.

With respect to the City of New York, I can't address that. All I know is that our policies in New York State are rock solid. We'll help you, ICE, with serious offenders, remove them. Someone serves time in a prison for a crime, they're removed at the end — but short of that? Those who are here to live the American dream, they're already here.

Yes, we don't want open borders. We don't want open borders, but can we find a path to legitimate citizenship for those who have already arrived? Can we just do that? It shows our compassion. We have the Statue of Liberty in our harbor. That's a symbol of our values as New Yorkers. And what is happening now — it’s shocking at a scale that people are living in the shadows, living in fear, afraid to go to school, afraid to go to churches, afraid to go shopping and this is not the America people were promised.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: You had a victory with congestion pricing, at least in courts, but you do have a relationship with President Trump. How would you grade that? How is your relationship with him in that issue and other issues?

Governor Hochul: When the President was first elected, I knew my responsibility was to always put New Yorkers first, and that means at least having an open door, a relationship with the President and his administration on areas where we can find common ground. For example, Penn Station: that is a building that should be magnificent, it should be welcoming, it should be something that we're proud of, but it takes billions of dollars to renovate it and bring it back to life and I've worked with President Trump to get that moving ahead — that is actually happening.

But there's areas where I said, “I'll work on infrastructure and bringing money back to New York, but if you attack our values, everything we stand for as New Yorkers, then I'll be in conflict with you. I'll have to stand up and fight against you.” And, so, it's a complicated relationship. I will work when it's to the advantage of New Yorkers and good for them, but I'll also stand up and say, "No, that's wrong, and we're not going to cooperate." So we'll see how it unfolds over the next few years.

Mariela Salgado, Univision 41: Thank you.