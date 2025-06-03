The Holiday Travel Agent USA Launches New Cruise-Only Division

Holiday Travel Holiday Image

US Travelers Expert Cruise Booking Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Holiday Travel Agent Inc., a trusted name in global travel planning, is proud to announce the official launch of its new U.S.-based branch, The Holiday Travel Agent USA , a cruise-only business headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. This expansion marks the company’s first official presence in the United States and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized travel experiences to cruise lovers worldwide.Backed by years of experience in the international travel market, The Holiday Travel Agent USA is poised to become a premier destination for American cruise-goers. The new branch offers a streamlined, fully online booking platform with access to exclusive deals and sailings from all major cruise lines—including Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Cunard, MSC Cruises, and many more.“We are excited to bring our expertise in the travel market to the people of the United States,” said the CEO of The Holiday Travel Agent Inc. “Myself and the team will be on hand to help with all your questions regarding your next cruise holiday. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a group escape, we’re here to make every step smooth, enjoyable, and stress-free.”What Makes The Holiday Travel Agent USA Different?Unlike large booking engines that leave customers on their own, The Holiday Travel Agent USA combines the convenience of online booking with the personalized service of seasoned travel consultants. Travelers can enjoy:•24/7 access to online cruise bookings•Live customer service support from cruise experts•Customizable packages including drink packages, shore excursions, and specialty dining•Exclusive deals and perks not available to the general public•Military, resident, and group discounts•Expert advice to help travelers choose the right ship, cabin, and itineraryLaunch Specials: Cruise into Summer with These Exclusive OffersTo celebrate its U.S. launch, The Holiday Travel Agent USA is rolling out a series of limited-time promotions:5-Day Bahamas Cruise | Freedom of the Seas•60% off the second guest•Kids sail free• Up to $50 onboard credit• Resident-only rates available• Starting from $365 per person7-Day Bahamas Cruise | MSC Meraviglia•Up to 40% off•Kids sail free•Military & civil service discounts•Early booking bonus: Up to $100 onboard credit•Starting from $402 per person4-Day Bahamas Cruise | Norwegian Gem•Up to $1,000 in savings•Free open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and excursion credits•3rd & 4th guests sail free•Buy one, get one airfare•Reduced deposits for suites and above•Starting from $479 per personThese offers are just a glimpse of the full range of options available at The Holiday Travel Agent USA, where cruise itineraries span the globe—from the Caribbean and Alaska to the Mediterranean and beyond.About The Holiday Travel Agent Inc.With a legacy of excellence in travel planning, The Holiday Travel Agent Inc. has earned a reputation for integrity, value, and outstanding customer care. The company’s decision to launch a U.S. cruise-only branch reflects the growing demand for expert-led travel services explicitly tailored to the cruise market.The new headquarters in Tacoma will serve as a base of operations for U.S. clients, with plans to expand service capabilities and team size over the coming year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.