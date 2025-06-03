Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward – June 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Jun 2, 2025 in Main

As summer approaches, many will enjoy our beaches, parks and trails. This is why I am so pleased that we were able to work with the state legislature, Climate Action Team and other statewide partners to enact the “Green Fee.” This historic legislation that I signed into law is a commitment to protecting Hawaiʻi’s environment for future generations of residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

I would also like to recognize the efforts of various state agencies tackling more than just climate impacts, that are occurring throughout our state because of a rapidly changing and unpredictable federal landscape. Our Attorney General’s office and outside counsel were able to secure a long-fought case resulting in a large settlement that will pave the way for potential improvements in healthcare services for the people

of Hawai‘i.

Our Department of Agriculture is partnering with other agencies and multiple organizations to battle invasive species like the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles, for the improvement of the health and safety of the spaces where we live, work and play.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is working to welcome events that promote tourism, and benefit our youth through opportunities to receive guidance and inspiration from professional athletes. All while other departments toil tirelessly to create a path forward for the continued healing of Maui. There are so many to thank for all they do for the people of Hawaiʻi.

Finally, I must end this month’s message by also acknowledging the sacrifices made by brave men and women in service to our country. We took time on Memorial Day at the end of May to offer our deepest condolences at two services and thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Mahalo to all those who coordinated the recognition ceremonies and contributed as volunteers. We will remember, always.

Mahalo,