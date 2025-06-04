Young Philanthropist Jahkil Naeem Jackson Releases His Third Book: 'Built Different'

©C H A R A N I N G R A M

Two-Time Best Selling Author, Jahkil Naeem Jackson, Releases His Third Empowering Book, “Built Different” — A Must-Read Blueprint for Today’s Youth

I want readers to know that being different is a strength — your path won’t look like everyone else’s, and that’s exactly the point” — Jahkil Jackson

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of his previous books "I Am" and "Don’t Wait to Be Great", 17-year-old CNN Hero, student-athlete, motivational speaker, and non-profit founder Jahkil Naeem Jackson returns with his most powerful work yet — "Built Different." At just 17, Jahkil has already become a nationally recognized change-maker, and his latest book delivers raw honesty, inspiration, and practical advice for teenagers navigating the pressures of growing up in today’s fast-paced, image-driven world."Built Different" is more than just a book — it’s a real-talk guide for teens who are striving to be their best selves while battling the pressure to be perfect. Equal parts motivational blueprint and uplifting pep talk, the book creates a safe space where young people can feel seen, heard, and empowered to lead with authenticity. Jahkil opens up about his own life experiences — balancing academics, athletics, entrepreneurship, leadership, and mental wellness — offering readers mindset tools and real-life strategies they can actually apply to their own journeys.“I want readers to know that being different is a strength — your path won’t look like everyone else’s, and that’s exactly the point,” says Jahkil. “This book is about embracing who you are, even when the world tries to tell you to be something else.”With a strong focus on mental health awareness, self-leadership, and resilience, "Built Different" speaks directly to the challenges today’s teens face — from anxiety and burnout to the pressure of social media and expectations from others. Jahkil’s voice is relatable, compassionate, and refreshingly authentic, making "Built Different" a must-read for youth, parents, educators, and anyone invested in helping the next generation succeed.Jahkil’s journey has already inspired thousands. As the founder of Project I Am — a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the homeless — he has proven that age is no barrier to impact. With "Built Different", he continues to show that purpose, courage, and leadership can start at any age."Built Different" is now available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

