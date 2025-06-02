Update on the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism

To the People of California,

Recent years have seen a troubling spike in reported hate crimes and manifestations of bigotry. In response, California launched a robust anti-hate agenda that includes significant investments and actions to support and protect all the state’s communities from hate-motivated violence, to build mutual understanding and tolerance to prevent acts of hate and bigotry, and to redouble the state’s efforts to advance equity and fight discrimination.

Last year, as part of that agenda, my administration published the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism, a roadmap for addressing hate and discrimination against the Jewish community in our state, and a call to remain vigilant amid new and evolving threats. Since the plan was released, California has taken bold action to ensure this vital California community feels safe and respected on their college campuses and schools, secure at their houses of worship, and supported and included in their communities.

I would like to update the state on our progress since the plan was released last spring. Since then, we’ve doubled down on our efforts, requiring California’s higher education institutions to take concrete steps to prevent discrimination, protect student safety, and ensure civil discourse. We’ve also made new investments in nonprofit security and expanded resources to promote robust Holocaust and genocide education in California schools.

On the somber anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel last year, we’re reminded of how critical it is to understand the consequences of all forms of hate.@MobileTolerance is bringing the history of antisemitism and lessons of understanding across the country. pic.twitter.com/HvajPQwiS0 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 7, 2024

Here’s what we’ve done together:

In partnership with the Jewish Caucus, enacted key legislation to protect student safety:

SB 1287 (Glazer) requires the CSU Trustees and requests the UC Regents to: adopt rules and procedures in the student codes of conduct that prohibit violent, harassing, intimidating, or discriminatory conduct that creates a hostile environment on campus; prohibit conduct that limits or denies a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from the free exchange of ideas or the educational mission of the segment; and develop mandatory training programs for students; and require each student to acknowledge the code of conduct. AB 2925 (Friedman) establishes requirements for anti-discrimination training offered at California college and university campuses that receive state financial assistance. SB 153 (Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review) expressly prohibits the adoption of any curriculum that would subject a pupil to unlawful discrimination if used in a classroom. The new law also empowers individuals to seek enforcement of this prohibition through a complaint process and authorizes a fiscal penalty for violations. The 2024-25 Budget Act requires every CSU and UC campus to prepare a campus climate action notification annually, with campus plans for fostering healthy and safe discourse, bringing together campus community members with different viewpoints, and promoting the exchange of ideas in a safe and peaceful manner.



Added funding to bolster security for faith communities:

The 2024-25 Budget includes an additional $160 million for the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, $80 million each year in 2024-25 and 2025-26, bolstering safety and security for faith communities. In July 2024, announced California was expediting the deployment of funds and accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits — including synagogues — that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes. In March 2025, in partnership with the Legislature, announced this funding was being awarded to 347 community groups and nonprofit organizations to protect them from hate-motivated violence.



This Jewish American Heritage Month, California recognizes the enduring faith and resilience of the Jewish people. Home to the 2nd largest Jewish population in the U.S., California uplifts the many ways Jewish Americans enrich our culture, politics, civil society, and more. pic.twitter.com/1jnRwnt3qt — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 3, 2025

Added new resources to strengthen Holocaust and Genocide education across the state:

Signed SB 1277 (Stern), which established the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education (Collaborative) in statute. The collaborative is creating a statewide professional development program on genocide for school district, county office of education, and charter school teachers. In 2021, created the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education. In January 2025, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Council released “Holocaust and Genocide Education in California: A Study of Statewide Context and Local Implementation.” The Council assessed and made recommendations for how to improve Holocaust and genocide education in our schools. The Council is now working to promote best practices for educators, schools and organizations and sponsor Holocaust and genocide remembrance.



Expanded efforts to counter discrimination and address hate.

In 2024, the California Civil Rights Department collaborated with community groups and other organizations at nearly 200 events across 66 cities to support community-based anti-discrimination outreach and training sessions. The Commission on the State of Hate, supported by the CA Civil Rights Department, is partnering with UCLA researchers on a first state-sponsored survey to estimate the prevalence of hate across California.



Last year, I signed Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s legislation to help California residents recover art and personal property stolen from their families during the Holocaust. That small step toward resolving a historic wrong from 80 years ago was a vivid reminder that we cannot forget our history, and that the fight against hate is far from over.

Today, we face a tide of hate and violence, one that is not easily stemmed. California remains committed to protecting its people from hatred and abuse, providing individuals with the tools they need to stand up for their neighbors, and creating a better future where no one is afraid because of who they are.

Governor Gavin Newsom