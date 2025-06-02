Submit Release
Programs for Self-Represented Litigants

Self-represented litigants in California have free legal resources available to them. The Judicial Council’s Self-Help Guide gets over 7 million visitors each year and is also available in Spanish. Language resources, including instructions on how to request an interpreter, are available in nine other languages. The Self-Help Guide has information and instructional guides for cases dealing with all civil matters, including traffic, housing, family, small claims, and restraining orders. 

