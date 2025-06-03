BLIVALE Expands Global eSIM Coverage to Over 200 Countries

CEO Lorenzo Bergamini CEO Bergamini Lorenzo Lorenzo Bergamini in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (ES)

Tenerife and London-based company receives international recognition for innovation in mobile telecommunications.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLIVALE, a provider of eSIM solutions for international travelers, has announced the expansion of its service coverage to over 200 countries worldwide. The company, founded in Tenerife in 2017 and London in 2024 with operational headquarters, has strengthened its position in the mobile telecommunications market through the implementation of advanced eSIM technologies.eSIM Market GrowthThe eSIM (embedded SIM) sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased global mobility and demand for alternatives to traditional international roaming charges. eSIMs enable connectivity service activation directly on mobile devices without the need for physical SIM cards.Services and Geographic CoverageBLIVALE offers specialized eSIM solutions for different geographic areas:- European coverage for all European Union member countries- Dedicated services for the North American market- Continental solutions for South America, Asia, and AfricaThe platform supports compatibility with instant messaging applications and includes VoIP services through a proprietary application for voice calls using virtual numbers.International RecognitionBLIVALE's technological approach has received industry recognition:- " CEO of the Year 2024 " in the "IoT Connectivity" category from CEO Review- " Spanish Business Awards 2025 - Best Global Sim Cards Retailer 2025 " from EU Business NewsThese awards highlight the company's positioning in the global connectivity solutions market.Compatibility and ImplementationBLIVALE's eSIM solutions support modern mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices. The multi-format technology is designed for both personal use and enterprise implementations.The company's pricing model features destination-based pricing for international calls, with structured data plans for various connectivity needs.Future DevelopmentBLIVALE continues investments in research and development for geographic coverage expansion and mobile connectivity technology improvements. The company aims to reduce technological barriers in global communication through innovation in the eSIM sector.

