Silverman Law Office Relocates Bozeman Office to Expanded, Modern Space

BOZEMAN - MT, MT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office , PLLC has relocated its Bozeman office to a new, larger space designed to better serve clients across Gallatin Valley and beyond. The move was completed Monday, June 2, 2025.The firm’s new address is 1745 S. 19th Ave., Suite 2, Bozeman, MT 59718.The expanded location reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to client comfort, accessibility and high-quality legal service. The new space offers greater capacity for the firm’s growing team and provides a welcoming environment for individuals and businesses seeking legal guidance.“We’re excited to reach this milestone and continue serving our community from a space that truly meets the needs of our clients,” said Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer. “While our address has changed, our dedication remains the same.”Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients from its offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax law, business and contract law, estate planning, real estate, liquor and gaming licensing, probate, civil litigation and related areas.Call 406-582-8822 or visit https://mttaxlaw.com/ for more information.

