Augmented AI Unveils Media AI, Agent-Based Marketing Platform for High-Performance Campaigns

MediaAI - no magic, just agents doing the heavy lifting

New platform harnesses AI agents to unburden marketers and unlock growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented AI today announced the launch of Media AI, a breakthrough, agent-based marketing platform that reimagines how B2B marketers turn passive leads into long-term, high-value customer relationships.

Early adopters of the platform report up to 2x higher lead conversion rates and a 50% reduction in time spent on lead prioritization and enrichment by automating data integration, enrichment, and offering actionable insights on leads, freeing marketers to focus on what matters most: driving growth.

“Media AI is a game changer,” said Caitlin Reed, Chief Commercial Officer at Arc Network. “After working together with Augmented AI in the events space, expanding our partnership into Media has been incredibly rewarding. It’s helping us move beyond basic lead generation by delivering deep, actionable audience insights. It’s transformed us from being a data provider into a true full-funnel partner. We’re especially excited about how fast the agents learn and adapt, giving us the best recommendations for next steps which we can immediately use with clients.”

Agent-Based Marketing: a new category for the AI era

With the creation of Media AI, the team at Augmented AI is introducing Agent-Based Marketing (AgentBM), a new approach that goes far beyond marketing automation, which has resulted in fragmentation of tools, data silos and static workflows. AgentBM, aims to deploy AI-agents that perceive, plan, reason, act and learn – orchestrating dynamic, value-based interactions.

"Agent-Based Marketing is a pivotal shift for the industry," said Max Gabriel, Co-Founder of Augmented AI and former Informa executive. "B2B marketing teams today spend far too much time dealing with the side effects of marketing automation: disconnected systems, data silos and multiple specialist skills, which leaves them less time to focus on building meaningful customer relationships.

“Media AI flips this: it empowers marketers to create meaningful, high-value interactions by helping them prioritize their leads, personalize their follow up messages and measure their campaign performance with precision. With Media AI and our new Agent-BM approach, we’re not adding yet another tool to your stack. We’re offloading the heavy lifting onto the agents, so you can focus on your craft. I’m thrilled to be partnering with true transformation leaders who share this vision for what marketing can become.”

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Augmented AI across Event and Media,” said Narisa Wild, CDO of Clarion Events. “Media AI offers incredible value for our clients not only by unifying the campaign performance insights but also by making it easier for them to focus on the priority leads and follow up with the right messaging. The AI-powered lead prioritization matrix dramatically reduces time and empowers our clients to plan and run a targeted campaign in minutes.”

Why it matters: mastering the craft of marketing

Media AI is designed to remove friction, automating complex data orchestration, and highlighting the most impactful next steps. Running high-performance campaigns matters because every good interaction builds trust. When marketers deliver useful, relevant moments, they can turn leads into loyal customers and one-time wins into long-term relationships.

Media AI puts marketers back where they thrive: applying creativity, strategy and human insight - the real craft of marketing.

How Media AI works: agents at play

Media AI drives high performance campaigns by leveraging these purpose-built AI agents:

1. The Prioritization Agent applies contextual lead scoring based on ideal customer profile and engagement level

2. The Precision Agent crafts specific follow up message for each of the leads based on their interests, interactions, and intent

3. The Performance Agent measures every campaign performance across channels, content, and context

This is all then brought together under the Insights Agent, which summarizes key actionable insights relevant for each user.

Media AI is available immediately for B2B marketers, agencies, and media buyers. To learn more about Media AI, visit media.augmentedx.ai.

