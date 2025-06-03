Pride Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Announces Discount on HALO Water Filtration Systems

Pride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling announces a $250 discount on new HALO water filtration system installations for residential customers.

GRAND JUNCTION, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling has announced a $250 discount on the installation of any new HALO (High-Activity Layered Oxidation) water filtration system . The limited-time offer is available to residential customers in Grand Junction, CO , and surrounding areas. The promotion is part of an effort to support improved water quality and home plumbing performance.Overview of HALO Water Filtration SystemsHALO water filtration systems are designed to reduce impurities such as chlorine, sediment, and dissolved minerals that may affect household water. The systems integrate directly with residential plumbing to provide filtered water throughout the home. These filtration systems can help address issues associated with water taste, odor, and buildup on appliances and fixtures.Importance of Household Water FiltrationIn recent years, concerns over municipal water supply and plumbing infrastructure have led to increased interest in home water treatment options. Whole-house water filtration can support healthier water use and reduce the impact of hard water on pipes and appliances. Filtration also helps limit scale accumulation, which can prolong the lifespan of plumbing systems and reduce maintenance needs.System Performance and Installation BenefitsTechnicians from Pride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling assess each property to determine the best setup for the HALO system. Most installations are completed in a few hours and do not require major alterations to existing plumbing. The system is designed for continuous filtration without the need for frequent maintenance, making it a practical solution for households seeking long-term water quality improvements.Customer Experience and Added ValueHomeowners who have installed whole-house filtration systems often report noticeable improvements in the clarity and feel of their tap water. Many also observe reduced soap and detergent use, cleaner dishes, and fewer stains from mineral deposits. These outcomes can contribute to better water efficiency and overall home comfort.Participate in the Improvement ProcessClients and potential clients are encouraged to visit Pride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling's website to share feedback on services and interactions with technicians. Providing feedback is highly valued and plays a key role in helping the company improve. It allows the team to respond more effectively to client needs. To share feedback, visit https://www.prideplumbingphc.com/ About Pride Plumbing, Heating, and CoolingPride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality plumbing and HVAC services in Grand Junction, CO, and surrounding areas. Offering a wide array of services, including pipe repairs, water heater maintenance, trenchless pipe relining, and gas line installation, the company is capable of handling systems of all types and brands for both residential and commercial properties.Focused on enhancing the comfort and well-being of its clients, Pride Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling is committed to delivering honest, dependable service on every job. The company’s vision is to become the most trusted home service provider in the region, built on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to finding the right solutions for each project. Known for flexible scheduling, rapid emergency responses, and meticulous attention to detail, Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling is the go-to choice for home service needs. To learn more about services and opportunities, visit https://www.prideplumbingphc.com/

