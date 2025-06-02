WA launches police use-of-force database

SEATTLE — The Attorney General’s Office announced today the launch of the Washington State Data Exchange for Public Safety (WADEPS), which is ready to collect use-of-force data from the state’s law enforcement agencies in an effort to improve transparency, trust and evidence-based policymaking.

The exchange is a publicly available, cloud-based platform to help the public see and analyze police use-of-force data. The database, established with robust bipartisan support from the Legislature in 2021, was developed through significant collaboration with law enforcement, community leaders, and criminal justice researchers.

State law requires law enforcement agencies in the state to report incidents involving specific types of force, such as when an officer uses a firearm, Taser, pepper spray, canine, or strikes a person with a weapon or their body. Agencies must report information about the officer and person involved in these use-of-force incidents, such as their age, gender, race and ethnicity.

Law enforcement agencies have through September 2 to begin reporting data. Going forward, agencies must submit use-of-force data monthly. Information about the outcome of an investigation of an incident will be updated within 30 days of when the investigation is complete. WADEPS does not collect personally identifiable information about community members who interact with police.

“A single location with clear, standardized and contextual information will help the public better understand the use of force in Washington,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a letter sent to law enforcement agencies today. “Law enforcement and policymakers will have common tools to better analyze force and make informed decisions about policing policies and practices.”

WADEPS is operated by Washington State University under a grant agreement with the Attorney General’s Office. A key feature of the system is its ability to put use of force in context. The public will be able to examine whether rates of force differ across different types of incidents, such as police response to an assault, traffic incident, or mental health 911 call.

"The launch of the Washington State Data Exchange for Public Safety marks a critical step forward in ensuring transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making in our justice system," said Sen. T'wina Nobles, D-Tacoma, sponsor of the original legislation. "This collaborative effort between law enforcement, community leaders, and researchers will help build trust and improve public safety outcomes for all Washingtonians. I’m so proud to have championed this work and look forward to seeing its impact."

State Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, sponsored the bill’s companion legislation in the House prior to being appointed to the Senate in 2022.

“When we understand the cause of an issue, we can fix it,” Lovick said. “This new data exchange represents Washington state’s commitment to trust, transparency, and accountability. When to use force is one of the most difficult decisions a peace officer must face and we must all work together to ensure that people are safe, and feel safe, in our communities.”

Several law enforcement agencies were early participants in the program. Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher said his department was excited about “WADEPS’ mission to enhance transparency, accountability and real-time analysis of police use of force incidents.”

“Use of force and force outcomes are extremely complex, impacted and influenced by myriad variables that vary significantly between jurisdictions — such as differences in location (e.g., city versus county), crime rates, and numerous other factors. These frequently changing factors make meaningful analysis extremely difficult,” Fisher said. “I have a great deal of confidence that WADEPS can be a mechanism to help police and community members better understand police use of force. If employed properly, it will provide the insight needed to allow police to tailor policy, training, and response for better outcomes. At the same time, it offers a way to demonstrate to stakeholders and the public that the vast majority of police use of force encounters are lawful and reasonable.”

