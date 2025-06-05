Lecture on Medical Emergencies in Dental Practices to be Hosted by Top West Valley Oral Surgeon, Vladimir Polyakov, DDS

Synergy Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Center

Dr. Vladimir Polyakov invites West San Fernando Valley area dentists to attend his next Quarterly Study Club for a CE-accredited lecture, networking and dinner.

Sooner or later you'll encounter a medical emergency in your practice. We will discuss the most common medical emergency events in dental practice settings, and the protocols on how to deal with them.” — Dr. Vladimir Polyakov

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Vladimir Polyakov is excited to invite all dentists practicing in the West San Fernando Valley area to his Quarterly Study Club. The next event will take place on Thursday, June 19th at Synergy Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Center in Reseda, and the subject of discussion will be "Medical Emergencies in Dental Offices". The evening will include a CE-accredited lecture, networking, dinner, and dental emergency kits will be available for purchase.

EVENT DETAILS:

All dentists practicing in the West San Fernando Valley area are invited to join Dr. Vladimir Polyakov for an evening including a two-hour CE-accredited lecture on "Medical Emergencies in Dental Practices", networking, and dinner. A Salvin Representative will be present, and Salvin Emergency Dental Kits will be available for purchase.

DATE & TIME: Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 5:30pm

LOCATION: Synergy Dental Implant and Oral Surgery

19231 Victory Blvd., Suite 100, Reseda, CA 91335

CE CREDITS: 2 CE Credits

FEE: Free!

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

REGISTER BY CALLING (818) 345-5432 OR EMAILING prc@synergyoms.com . Space is limited – early registration is strongly encouraged!

COURSE TOPIC:

Medical Emergencies in Dental Offices

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

We’ll discuss the following medical emergencies and how to deal with them:

· Syncope

· Allergic Reactions

· Asthmatic Episodes

· Seizures

· Anginal Pain

ABOUT THE HOST & SPEAKER:

Dr. Vladimir Polyakov, DDS Oral Surgeon

Dr. Vladimir Polyakov received his undergraduate degree in Biology from UCLA, went on to graduate from the UCLA School of Dentistry, and then completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at UCLA Medical Center, making him a UCLA Bruin x 3!

Dr. Polyakov has been practicing Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery since 1993 and consistently notices a very important fact about people who are facing a procedure: Patients that are well informed about their condition, and actively involved in planning treatment, make better choices, have an easier recovery, and achieve better postoperative results.

This happens most when everyone is working together as a team. The referring dentist who knows when to act, the oral surgeon who understands the latest advances, and their staff, compiling relevant information to help patients make the best (and happiest) choices.

That is why Dr Polyakov established Synergy Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Center. He aims to provide the perfect combination of precision, care, and technology to give Synergy’s patients the best oral health possible.

For additional information about Synergy Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Center, visit their website at www.synergyoms.com .

Welcome to Synergy Dental Implants & Oral Surgery Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.