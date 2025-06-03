Two of Tampa Bay's Top Luxury Real Estate Teams Unite

With Over $3 Billion in Collective Sales at Smith & Associates Real Estate, New Alliance Marks a Milestone in Market Expertise and Client Service

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate is proud to announce the merger of two of its most accomplished sales groups, forming a powerhouse alliance in Tampa Bay’s luxury real estate market. The Pond Gunning Team and the Gay & Glaser Group will become the Gay Glaser Gunning team, bringing together a dynamic, multigenerational team with more than 90 years of combined real estate experience and over $3 billion in closed sales.

This newly formed team includes:

● Ed Gunning, renowned for landmark sales including The Oaks on Lake Thonotosassa ($17.5 million)

● Stephen Gay, who led the record-breaking $24 million sale of the former Derek Jeter residence, famously rented by Tom Brady (still the highest sale in Tampa Bay)

● Katie Glaser Lynn, a legacy agent with deep community ties

● Yuri Howlett, recognized for her client-first approach and longstanding industry relationships

● Meghan Lacofano, brings fresh energy and concierge-level client service

The merger comes at a pivotal moment, following the retirement of Ed Gunning’s long-time partner, Mary Pond. For 43 years, the Pond Gunning Team ranked as Smith’s top-producing team—a testament to their trusted partnership, deep market knowledge, and consistent results. Mary Pond’s legacy extends beyond sales; she quietly gave back to the community with grace and humility, never seeking recognition for her efforts. Her absence will be deeply felt, both professionally and personally.

Over the past several years, the Pond Gunning Team and the Gay & Glaser Group have consistently held the top two spots at Smith & Associates. Now united under one collaborative banner, the team moves forward with extraordinary momentum and a shared standard of excellence. With this merger, the Gay Glaser Gunning team now stands as the top-producing team in Tampa by sales volume, surpassing individual agent performance and setting a new benchmark for collaborative success.

“This merger is more than a strategic alignment—it’s a unification of expertise, heart, and community leadership,” said Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate. “These agents are not only at the top of their game professionally, they are embedded in the fabric of Tampa Bay. They serve clients with integrity and contribute to the community they represent.”

Clients can expect white-glove service grounded in trust, deep market knowledge, and a collaborative approach that delivers results—and often, record-breaking ones. Collectively, they are known for their philanthropic involvement, volunteer leadership, and dedication to elevating the neighborhoods they serve. Whether supporting local nonprofits, mentoring next-generation agents, or investing time in Tampa Bay’s cultural and civic institutions, this team exemplifies Smith’s mission to be deeply embedded in the communities it serves. This merger reinforces its reputation for unprecedented service and unwavering dependability.

More information can be found at https://gayglasergunning.smithandassociates.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gayglasergunning/#.

###

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and

locally owned real estate brokerage, known for its commitment to exceptional service and

superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five

strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the

number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more

information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

