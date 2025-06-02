Faith-Based Life Coach Sandra L. Krug Helps Christian Women Transform Their Lives Through Truth Mindset Framework

Sandra L. Krug

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach for Ladies, a faith-based coaching company founded by Sandra L. Krug, is helping Christian women break free from self-doubt, fear, and overwhelm through a unique approach called the Truth Mindset. This signature framework helps women align their thoughts with God's truth to live with clarity, confidence, and Kingdom purpose.

As a Certified Ziglar Master Coach, Truth Mindset Strategist, and Christian Life Coach, Sandra equips women to experience spiritual, emotional, and practical transformation through one-on-one coaching, live workshops, digital programs, speaking engagements, and discipleship mentoring.

The Truth Mindset process, developed by Coach Sandra, combines Scripture, neuroscience-informed strategies, and Spirit-led coaching to help women thrive in seven key areas: mindset, spiritual, physical, family, financial, personal, and career.

"Transformation begins in the mind — when your thoughts align with God's truth, your life begins to rise," says Coach Sandra.

Women who have experienced Sandra's coaching report significant life changes. Client Danetta McDavid shared, "Jumpstart with Coach Sandra truly transformed my world. It gave me clarity, taught me to focus, and empowered me to make wise decisions. I highly recommend her to anyone ready to stop living stuck and start moving forward."

Sandra's professional credentials include being a Board Certified Coach, a Certified Master Christian Life Coach, and a licensed certified facilitator of the Ziglar coaching programs Choose to Win and See You at the Top. She is also a Certified DISC Consultant and a member of the John Maxwell Leadership Team with advanced ministry training in Biblical Studies and Spiritual Transformation.

Her excellence in coaching and leadership has been recognized with the Ziglar Master Coach Award. Sandra is currently co-authoring an upcoming book with Brian Tracy and Medhat Zika, further establishing her as a thought leader in faith-based personal development.

Beyond individual coaching, Coach Sandra leads an online community through her private group, Confident Women Unite, and shares truth-based teachings through her YouTube channel, providing biblical guidance for Christian women seeking personal growth and spiritual transformation.

About Life Coach for Ladies:

Life Coach for Ladies is a faith-based coaching company founded by Sandra L. Krug that helps women align their thoughts with God's truth so they can live with clarity, confidence, and Kingdom purpose. Through Sandra's signature Truth Mindset framework, women learn to renew their minds, release false beliefs, and replace emotional chaos with biblical clarity. Sandra was mentored by Lea Carawan (Transformed Living) and Gary Morrais (Equipping Profile) and combines Scripture, neuroscience-informed strategies, and Spirit-led coaching to help women thrive in all areas of life. For more information, visit www.lifecoachforladies.com.

Contact Information:

Sandra L. Krug

Life Coach for Ladies

www.lifecoachforladies.com



